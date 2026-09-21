Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan inaugurates three-day celebration of cinema, creativity and cultural diplomacy at Marwah Studios

Noida, India: The 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 commenced with a spectacular inaugural ceremony at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, bringing together distinguished leaders from government, cinema, broadcasting, diplomacy, media and the creative industries.

The three-day festival is presented by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in association with the International Film and Television Club, with the support of AAFT University.

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Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, formally inaugurated the festival amid an eminent national and international gathering.

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The distinguished guests included Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati; T. P. Aggarwal, Patron of the Film Federation of India; Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Pictures Association; H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, Ambassador of Seychelles; H.E. Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of Palestine; Commander K. L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros; renowned Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi; Anita Chandradath of Trinidad and Tobago; actor and BJP spokesperson Mukesh Tyagi; and several other prominent personalities from India and abroad.

In his welcome address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios and Festival President, described the Global Film Festival Noida as much more than a celebration of cinema. He called it an international movement committed to strengthening friendship, cultural understanding and cooperation among nations through the creative arts. “The 19th edition of the Global Film Festival Noida has been designed to bring the world closer through art and culture. We firmly believe in the timeless Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world is one family. Cinema is among the most influential mediums for spreading love, peace and unity across borders,” said Dr. Marwah.

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He announced that 52 thoughtfully curated events would be organised during the three-day festival. The programme includes national and international film screenings, seminars, workshops, exhibitions, book launches, cultural presentations, award ceremonies and interactive sessions featuring leading personalities from the film and media fraternity.

Dr. Marwah emphasised that the festival is committed to taking Indian cinema to international audiences while creating a prestigious platform for global cinema in India.

“The Global Film Festival Noida has established itself as one of the world’s most vibrant academic film festivals. It brings filmmakers, students, diplomats, artists, educators and industry leaders together on a common platform and creates valuable opportunities for learning, networking and international collaboration,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. L. Murugan highlighted the remarkable expansion of India’s media and entertainment industry and its growing contribution to the national economy. He praised the creativity, passion and entrepreneurial spirit of industry professionals whose collective efforts have strengthened the sector and expanded India’s cultural influence across the world.

The Minister also spoke about the increasing significance of the Orange Economy, which encompasses cinema, broadcasting, animation, visual effects, gaming, digital media, music, design and other creative industries. He noted that technological innovation and emerging platforms are generating unprecedented possibilities for young professionals, content creators and media entrepreneurs.

Referring to the expanding international reach of Indian cinema, Dr. Murugan acknowledged the successful global presentation of Indian stories and the rapidly changing trends in film production, distribution and audience engagement. He encouraged young professionals to embrace innovation while remaining deeply connected to India’s rich cultural heritage.

A major highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the conferment of the prestigious Patronship of the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman—National Hindi Cinema Samman—upon Dr. L. Murugan. Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the honour in recognition of the Minister’s distinguished leadership and continued commitment to the promotion of Indian cinema, media and culture.

Dr. Murugan also presented awards, honours and commemorative mementos to distinguished guests in recognition of their valuable contributions to cinema, broadcasting, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

The grand opening further strengthened the position of the Global Film Festival Noida as an important international platform for cinematic exchange, professional interaction and creative collaboration.

With the participation of filmmakers, artists, diplomats, media professionals, educators and students from across the world, the festival continues to carry forward its inspiring message of “Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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