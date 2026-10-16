Union Minister for Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Launches the Book ‘Life Skills to Reach the Top’ at IIT Delhi in a Jam-Packed Auditorium

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, launched ‘Life Skills to Reach the Top’, authored by former Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar, and former DRDO scientist O.P. Manocha, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Wednesday.

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The launch was attended by Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Non-Executive Director of boAt and widely known for his appearance on Shark Tank India, as the Special Guest. Organised by S. Chand Publishing and the IIT Delhi Alumni Association, the event witnessed the participation of over 500 people.

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The book, ‘Life Skills to Reach the Top’, seeks to bridge the gap between academic education and the practical skills required to navigate real-life challenges. Designed for students, competitive-examination aspirants, job seekers and young professionals, the book explores essential life skills including career planning, goal setting, time management, communication, interpersonal relationships, stress management, emotional intelligence, resilience, team building and decision-making etc. It combines scientifically grounded guidance, practical strategies and real-life examples to help readers make informed decisions, overcome challenges and realise their potential.

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The book also introduces practical tools such as SMART goal-setting, SWOT analysis and the Japanese concept of Ikigai to help readers identify their strengths, align their aspirations with their abilities and make purposeful career choices. Drawing on the authors’ professional experiences and personal journeys, the book emphasises that success extends beyond academic qualifications and technical knowledge. Self-awareness, emotional intelligence, adaptability, effective communication, resilience and sound decision-making are equally important in navigating personal and professional challenges.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, said that today’s youth have an important role to play in nation-building and that Gen Z would be the generation contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised that young people must equip themselves with strong life skills and values to help take India to the next level.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, Ashok Kumar, former DGP Uttarakhand, said that academic education and qualifications may help a person clear examinations, but they are not enough to achieve success in the higher echelons of life. Drawing on his experiences from a long career in the Indian Police Service, he explained that the book’s chapters are rooted in scientific principles and practical approaches. He further highlighted that these skills can help young people make informed career choices, respond effectively to challenges and navigate life with greater confidence and clarity.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Non-Executive Director of boAt, spoke about the challenge of identifying one’s true passion and finding a suitable path to success. He emphasised that entrepreneurship is not the only route to achievement, citing Google CEO Sundar Pichai as an example of how building a successful professional career within an organisation can be equally rewarding.

The launch ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Gunwant Mongia, Managing Director, Mongia Steel; Dr. Rajesh Mohan, IPS, DCP, Central Faridabad; Professor Alaknanda Ashok; and Himanshu Gupta, Managing Director, S. Chand & Co. Ltd., the publisher of the book. The event brought together several bureaucrats, IIT Delhi students, IIT Delhi faculty members, IIT Delhi alumni and other distinguished guests.

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