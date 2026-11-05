Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat graces India–Spain Festival 2026; DiamondFly 4 Showcases New Possibilities for Tourism and Pilgrimage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: The India–Spain Fashion & Cultural Festival 2026, held at The Grand, New Delhi, celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Spain, bringing together distinguished Ambassadors, diplomatic representatives, senior government officials, business leaders and cultural personalities.

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The evening was graced by Hon’ble Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, as Chief Guest, whose esteemed presence highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy, tourism development and international cooperation.

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H.E. Shri Jayant N. Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Spain, Shri Álvaro García Moreno, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Spain in India, along with other international diplomatic representatives and distinguished guests, participated in the celebrations.

Celebrating Indian Heritage and India–Spain Friendship

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The festival showcased India’s rich cultural heritage through traditional handlooms, textiles, fashion presentations and artistic expression, promoting cultural exchange and international cooperation.

The event was organised by NEIFT, under the leadership of Festival Director Shri Vikram Rai Medhi, with the support and participation of Elementum Group and other partners.

The celebration also highlighted opportunities to connect India’s historic destinations, cultural heritage and pilgrimage centres with innovative tourism experiences.

DiamondFly 4: A New Vision for Tourism and Pilgrimage in India

A special highlight of the evening was an engaging video presentation of DiamondFly 4, an innovative three-seat, multi-mission gyroplane platform developed by Spanish aerospace company AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A.

The presentation showcased the aircraft’s potential applications in tourism, pilgrimage, scenic aerial experiences, regional connectivity, emergency medical services and rescue operations.

According to company design specifications, DiamondFly 4 targets a range of approximately 800–900 kilometres, economical operating costs and short take-off and landing capabilities, making it a potential solution for selected destinations where conventional aviation infrastructure is limited.

Its lightweight carbon-fibre construction, adaptable cabin and autorotation-based flight characteristics are designed to support operational flexibility and controlled descent in the event of engine failure, subject to appropriate operating conditions.

The aircraft could open new possibilities for aerial sightseeing, pilgrimage circuits, remote-area connectivity and emergency medical assistance, subject to certification and regulatory approvals.

AeroGyrocopter Spain and Gopalan Aerospace: Advancing Make in India Collaboration

During the festival, the proposed collaboration between AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A. and Gopalan Aerospace, Bengaluru, was also highlighted, reflecting a shared vision of introducing innovative Spanish aviation technology to India under the Make in India initiative.

Shri Manish Jain, Chairman of AeroGyrocopter Spain, and Shri Prabhakar Ji of Gopalan Aerospace are working towards establishing opportunities for Indian manufacturing, technology cooperation, commercialization and potential international exports.

The DiamondFly 4 initiative represents years of dedication, technical innovation, investment and international collaboration by its principal partners:

Enrique “Quique” Sánchez – CEO, CTO & Partner: The principal technical visionary and designer behind DiamondFly 4, whose years of engineering expertise, innovation and dedication have been instrumental in developing the aircraft platform.

Amardeep Sharma – Investor & Strategic Partner: A key contributor to the project’s investment, strategic vision and long-term development, supporting its growth and international ambitions.

Manish Jain – Chairman & Investor: Leading the company’s international business strategy, institutional relationships and expansion into India, with the vision of connecting Spanish innovation with Indian manufacturing capabilities.

Together with Gopalan Aerospace, the partners aim to build a strong foundation for future aerospace manufacturing, industrial cooperation and global market development.

Strengthening Tourism, Culture and India–Spain Relations

The India–Spain Festival 2026 demonstrated how cultural diplomacy, tourism and technological innovation can work together to strengthen bilateral relationships.

With India’s rich cultural heritage, pilgrimage destinations and diverse landscapes, emerging aviation solutions such as Diamond Fly 4 could contribute to new tourism experiences and specialized regional connectivity.

The event also encouraged continued engagement ahead of the planned India–Spain cultural and business activities in Madrid on 23–24 November 2026.

The evening celebration reflected a shared vision of building stronger bridges between India and Spain through culture, tourism, innovation and future industrial collaboration.

About AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A.

AeroGyrocopter Spain S.A. is a Spanish aerospace company developing DiamondFly 4, a three-seat, multi-mission gyroplane platform designed for tourism, commercial, institutional and specialized aviation applications.

Website: www.aerogyrocopterspain.com

Aircraft performance and operating-cost figures are company-stated design targets. The proposed Indian manufacturing collaboration remains subject to definitive agreements and applicable regulatory approvals.

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