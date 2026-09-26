Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates 6th International Moot Court Competition at Asian Law College

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26: Hon’ble Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Government of India, inaugurated the 6th International Moot Court Competition at the Asian Law College campus in Noida. The two-day competition brings together participants from 26 colleges across India and abroad, with 26 lawyers and judges joining as jury members.

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Addressing the gathering, Shri Rijiju encouraged young people to develop the knowledge, confidence and discipline needed to make a meaningful contribution to the country. He praised the participating students for taking on the challenge of a moot court competition and spoke about the opportunities available to them as India’s economy continues to grow.

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Drawing on his experience as a lawyer and as India’s former Law Minister, Shri Rijiju shared insights from courtrooms and public life. He spoke about the value of exercises that require students to research a case, build an argument, respond to questions and listen carefully to opposing views. Such experiences, he observed, help aspiring lawyers strengthen both their professional skills and their judgment.

Welcoming the Union Minister, Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, said that practical learning has become increasingly important as education in India evolves. Speaking on skill development and changing approaches to education, he emphasised that students benefit when classroom study is paired with opportunities to apply their knowledge.

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Dr Marwah said the competition gives future legal professionals a valuable setting in which to practise research, written submissions and oral advocacy. Presenting arguments before experienced lawyers and judges, he added, helps students learn to think clearly under pressure while treating the legal process and differing viewpoints with respect.

The participation of colleges from India and abroad adds an international dimension to the event, allowing students to exchange ideas and learn from different approaches to legal argument. Over the two days, the jury members will bring their professional experience to the proceedings and offer participants the benefit of informed assessment.

Shri Kiren Rijiju also planted a tree on the Asian Law College campus as part of the Prime Minister’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. Faculty members and students warmly welcomed the gesture, which brought a message of environmental responsibility to the inaugural celebrations.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Marwah presented Shri Kiren Rijiju with life membership of the International Business and Management Research Centre (IBMRC) of Asian Education Group. The ceremony marked the opening of two days dedicated to advocacy, learning and engagement among the next generation of legal professionals.

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