Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Visits Bharat Buildcon 2026; Says First Two Days Have Surpassed Footfall of Entire Previous Edition

New Delhi [India], June 20: Bharat Buildcon 2026, India's flagship exhibition for the building materials, construction, and infrastructure sectors, received a major boost on Day 3 with the visit of Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. During his visit to the exhibition at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, the Minister interacted with exhibitors, industry leaders, manufacturers, and international buyers, while reviewing the latest innovations and capabilities showcased by Indian companies.

Advertisement

Impressed by the scale and response to the event, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya remarked that Bharat Buildcon has emerged as a highly successful platform in its very first edition.

Advertisement

"Bharat Buildcon has achieved remarkable success in its inaugural edition. The number of visitors witnessed in just the first two days is nearly double the footfall many industry exhibitions receive during their entire duration. This reflects the growing strength of India's building materials and construction ecosystem and the immense opportunities that exist for Indian manufacturers in domestic and global markets," he said.

Advertisement

The exhibition has attracted buyers, architects, builders, developers, distributors, and industry professionals from more than 90 countries and over 100 cities across India, creating one of the largest business networking platforms for the building materials sector. Covering 24 major categories, including ceramics & stone, hardware, cement & steel, plywood & laminates, furniture, bathware, and allied construction products, Bharat Buildcon has rapidly established itself as a key industry event.

Speaking on the growing international participation, Mr. Vishal Acharya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said, "The presence of buyers from over 90 countries demonstrates the increasing global confidence in India's manufacturing capabilities. Bharat Buildcon is enabling Indian companies to connect directly with international buyers, explore export opportunities, and build long-term business partnerships. Such platforms play a crucial role in strengthening India's position as a global sourcing hub for building materials and construction products." Highlighting the impact on the domestic industry, Mr. Jitendra Kathiriya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said, "Participants and visitors from more than 100 Indian cities have made Bharat Buildcon a truly national business platform. The exhibition is generating opportunities across the entire value chain—from manufacturers and exporters to distributors, architects, contractors, and project developers. Every segment of the industry is benefiting from the business interactions taking place here. The response received in the first three days itself reflects the enormous growth potential of India's building materials sector." Mr. Nilesh Jetpariya, Chairman, CAPEXIL, stated, "India is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most important manufacturing and infrastructure markets. Platforms such as Bharat Buildcon are critical for promoting exports and strengthening India's global trade footprint. The event is bringing together international buyers and Indian manufacturers under one roof, helping accelerate business growth and supporting the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat." Mr. Vijay Aghara, Director, Bharat Buildcon, added, "The overwhelming response to the first edition of Bharat Buildcon validates the need for a unified industry platform. The business meetings, buyer-seller interactions, and networking opportunities being created here will translate into long-term commercial benefits for exhibitors and contribute significantly to the growth of India's construction and building materials ecosystem." India's building materials and construction sector remains one of the strongest pillars of the country's economic growth story. The construction industry contributes significantly to GDP, supports millions of jobs, and serves as a key driver for infrastructure development, urbanization, and industrial expansion. With large-scale investments in housing, transportation, smart cities, and industrial corridors, demand for building materials is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Advertisement

Continuing until June 21, 2026, Bharat Buildcon 2026 is bringing together leading manufacturers, exporters, buyers, and decision-makers from across the globe, creating a powerful platform for business growth, technology exchange, and international collaboration. The exhibition is not only showcasing India's manufacturing excellence but is also reinforcing the country's ambition to become a global leader in the building materials and construction industry.

Powered By • JSW Diamond Sponsors • Solorex Tiles • Rafttaar.ai • Shree Cement • Bangur Cement • KICH India Gold Sponsors • Jindal Steel • Pidilite • Coverstone Ceramic • HUMBEE Associate Sponsors • Kajaria • Century Ply • Jaguar • Action TESA Security Partner • Harrison Locks For More Details Matik Meman PRarambh Public Relations matikmeman@prarambhpr.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)