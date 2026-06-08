Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Healthvadi in Noida, Advocates Preventive Healthcare and Wellness Awareness

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Healthvadi, a first-of-its-kind wellness and preventive healthcare initiative, in Noida, underscoring the importance of health awareness and lifestyle management in creating a healthier India.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by healthcare professionals, wellness experts, social leaders, entrepreneurs, and members of the local community. The initiative aims to integrate traditional wellness practices with modern technology-driven health assessment systems, encouraging individuals to adopt a proactive approach towards their well-being.

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Addressing the gathering, Gadkari emphasized that preventive healthcare must become a national priority as India faces a growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases.

"Good health is the foundation of a strong nation. Along with medical treatment, it is equally important to focus on prevention, awareness, and healthy living. Initiatives that encourage people to understand their health better and make informed lifestyle choices can contribute significantly to the well-being of society," he said.

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Healthvadi has been conceived as a comprehensive wellness platform designed to promote holistic health through a combination of traditional Indian wellness methods and advanced health assessment technologies. The center offers services including Nadi Parikshan (Pulse Diagnosis), Quantum Health Analysis, Kansa Therapy, Shiro Abhyang, and various wellness-oriented practices aimed at enhancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The initiative has been started under the leadership and vision of Suresh Chavhanke, who believes that Healthvadi is not merely a wellness center but a long-term battle against diseases and unhealthy lifestyles. According to him, the objective is to transform the way people perceive healthcare by shifting the focus from treatment to prevention.

Speaking about the vision behind the project, Chavhanke said that Healthvadi seeks to leverage the power of knowledge, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and large-scale public awareness to create a healthier society. He expressed confidence that with the support of technological innovation, data-driven health insights, and educational initiatives, Healthvadi can help individuals identify potential health concerns early and adopt healthier lifestyles before diseases take root.

Representatives of Healthvadi stated that the initiative was established with the mission of making health awareness accessible to every citizen and empowering people to take charge of their own well-being.

"Healthcare should not begin only after illness occurs. Our mission is to encourage people to understand their bodies, adopt healthier lifestyles, and focus on prevention. Through a blend of wellness traditions and modern health evaluation techniques, Healthvadi aims to empower individuals to make informed health decisions and improve their quality of life," a spokesperson said.

Guests present at the event appreciated the concept and noted that increasing urbanization, changing dietary patterns, work-related stress, and sedentary lifestyles have made preventive healthcare more relevant than ever before.

Industry experts attending the launch observed that wellness centers focused on awareness, early assessment, and preventive care can play a significant role in reducing future health risks and promoting healthier communities.

With growing public interest in wellness and holistic healthcare, Healthvadi aims to emerge as a leading platform for health education, lifestyle guidance, and wellness awareness in India. The organization plans to expand its outreach through community engagement programs, health awareness campaigns, and technology-enabled wellness initiatives in the coming years.

The launch of Healthvadi marks an important step toward encouraging preventive healthcare practices and supporting the broader vision of a healthier India. By combining awareness, technology, artificial intelligence, and holistic wellness approaches, the initiative seeks to inspire individuals to prioritize their health and adopt sustainable lifestyle habits for the future.

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