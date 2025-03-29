DT
Home / Business / Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat CM inaugurate 5.4 GW solar cell plant

ANI
Updated At : 06:21 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Chikhli (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated a 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Chikhli.

India is emerging as a global hub for clean energy and next-generation technologies.

The new facility in Gujarat, set up by Waaree Energies, will produce high-efficiency solar cells, reinforcing India's position as a leader in clean energy production worldwide.

A state-of-the-art AI-equipped control room was also inaugurated at the Chikhli facility. It will significantly boost efficiency and streamline operations.

"From being nowhere 10 years ago, India is now the 3rd largest producer of renewable energy globally. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have harnessed the power of the sun, just as our ancestors symbolized in Surya Namaskar. The future is solar," the Union Minister said.

"India is once again embracing the basics. As we worship nature and the strength it provides, we have always utilized it wisely. Our culture and traditions stand as a testament to this...This magnificent facility embodies the spirit of India and stands in the form of India's growing expertise in the global renewable energy scenario. This is in full alignment with our national vision of establishing India as a global manufacturing hub for clean energy technologies. The plant will not only cater to local needs but also position India as a major exporter of advanced solar technologies," he added.

At COP26, held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. This included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent.

India has committed to net-zero emissions by 2070. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

