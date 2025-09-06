BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6: The much-anticipated hackathon, Sustainovation by Intin, India's flagship sustainability innovation platform, culminated in a grand felicitation ceremony on 5th September. Honourable Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav honoured the brightest young changemakers for their path-breaking solutions. Student Bhartiya Coder Party from GGSIPU, Delhi won the first prize of Rupees One Lakh. The two runners up - Team Vasundhara and Team Sustainovators also won Rupees Fifty thousand each.

Sustainovation by Intin saw applications from some of the sharpest student innovators, across more than 130 responsible universities. The list includes students from IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Hamirpur, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, UPES Dehradun, Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata, Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Sharda University Agra, USICT-GGSIPU Delhi, Walchand Institute of Technology Solapur, Oriental College of Technology Bhopal, Amity University Jharkhand, and Amity Institute of Biotechnology Faridabad. The grand finale of Sustainovation by Intin was hosted at the campus of Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida from September 3rd to September 5th.

Advertisement

After multiple rounds of intense problem-solving, mentoring, and jury deliberations, the winners were felicitated by the Union Minister for their visionary projects that balance economic growth, social equity, and environmental responsibility. Speaking at the occasion, Honourable Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav, applauded the winners:

"The energy, creativity, and determination displayed here give us confidence that India's journey towards a sustainable future is in safe hands. These young innovators are not just students - they are the torchbearers of our nation's green transformation."

Advertisement

Adding to this, Ms. Monica Sareen Kharbanda, Head, Sustainovation by Intin, said:

"At Sustainovation, our vision is to empower young minds and changemakers to reimagine solutions for a sustainable future. This platform is more than a hackathon -- it's a movement where ideas meet action, innovation meets impact, and collaboration drives meaningful change."

Sustainovation by Intin was supported by an ecosystem of sponsors, industry partners, and academia, who enabled students with resources, mentorship, and platforms to showcase their solutions. For universities, this initiative showcased the potential of student-driven impact innovation to deliver growth. For sponsors, it highlighted opportunities to engage with India's future sustainability leaders and co-create solutions that matter.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)