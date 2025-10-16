Union MoS Jitin Prasada to inaugurate Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit in Dehradun on Oct 17

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Government of Uttarakhand, in collaboration with the India AI Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is organising the Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 on October 17 in Dehradun.

The event is a pre-summit to the India - AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place on February 19 - 20, 2026, in New Delhi.

The event will be attended by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce and Industry, Government of India, along with senior officials from MeitY and the Government of Uttarakhand.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first global AI forum to be hosted in the Global South. Anchored in the nation's vision of "AI for All," this pre-summit to next year's Global AI Summit seeks to harness the power of artificial intelligence for social inclusion, innovation, and enhanced public service delivery.

"The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is anchored in three guiding principles or Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress, which frame how AI should serve humanity, safeguard the environment, and drive inclusive growth. These guiding Sutras are further operationalised through seven Chakras or thematic working groups, each focusing on a critical dimension of AI's global impact. Together, the Sutras and Chakras provide a cohesive framework that moves the conversation from aspirational commitments to measurable outcomes, ensuring that the benefits of AI are equitably realised across the world," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a press release.

The pre-summit event will convene policymakers, industry leaders, startups and academia to explore how AI can drive sustainable development in Uttarakhand, advancing the state's Digital Uttarakhand vision.

"The event will also showcase cutting-edge AI applications and entrepreneurial initiatives driving transformation in Uttarakhand. It will feature presentations by leading AI-led startups supported by IIM Kashipur and STPI Dehradun, along with keynote sessions outlining the state's IT Roadmap and AI Governance Vision, charting a forward-looking path for sustainable, innovation-led growth," the release noted. (ANI)

