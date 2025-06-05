PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to show your dad just how much he means to you. While ties and mugs are classic, this year, why not surprise him with something truly unique and personalized? Whether he's a foodie, a tech enthusiast, or a sentimental soul, there's a thoughtful gift out there that's just right for him. There are various unique Father's Day gift ideas to make your dad smile, with options to suit different styles and budgets.

Custom made

You can use custom illustrations of your father for the whole family including pets in a funny, cartoon, vintage or superhero style. You can also apply Ghibli art here. You can add a quote like 'best father ever' or something personal that he always says. You can give custom engraved keepsakes like wooden watches engraved with heartfelt messages, a custom-made keychain that carries an inside joke that strengthens the radar between you people and engraved gifts that can offer regular reminders of your love. You can also give your father functional items like machinery tools or a grilling set if your father is into cooking. These are productive and sentimental reminders of your thoughtfulness.

Customised message-based gift

You can engrave a sweet or funny message inside the leather wallet like, "To the man who taught me the value of everything in my life except switching off the lights". This would be an ideal gift for father's day.

Reasons for your loving Dad jar

You will fill a box or a jar with 20 to 40 handwritten notes that will list the reasons why you love your father. For a personal touch, you can write funny sarcastic comments that your father used to tell you, any inside jokes that spark up your relationship.

Soundwave art

You can turn the waveform of a voice recording like saying "I love you Dad" into a frame and a QR code so he can play it again anytime.

Miscellaneous

You can consider gifting him something that is special and personalized. Maybe something like a Father's Day printed mug or a personalised Unique caricature showpiece could work well. You can also get him a Father's Day glow lamp for the bookworm inside him. You can also give a unique name engraved tumbler for your father from the Father's Day surprise collection. This box or Jar of handwritten letters for your father is commendable because it is not just a gift but a collection of previous and current moments designed to bring comfort or a smile when he is required the most in upcoming events.

Customised puzzle

This puzzle can feature a family photo of your father's favourite family vacation, a throwback picture, or a funny selfie of a person. He can spend quality time putting it together and after finishing he could display a meaningful collage. It is useful because this gift is interactive and thoughtful and it will give him a sense of achievement, a good chuckle when the full picture is released.

Music

It may not be a materialistic gift, if your father is into music or has a favourite singer or band, you can make a custom-made Spotify playlist or vinyl record. Music can evoke emotions. Therefore, curate a playlist of songs that reminds you of your favourite moments with your father, the song he loves the most, the tracks that were always playing in the house when you grew up, songs that he used to play in your car while you people were going into a road trip or represents a milestone that he has shared would be an ideal emotional impact on your father. It shows how much you care and observed him over the years. You can also go further by getting a custom-made vinyl record with your playlist and custom-made album art.

For the fathers who cook

Not in every family where mothers cook daily but your dad used to make all favourite dishes. So a recipe book with all of his favourite cuisine recipes, the dishes he wants to make, and his signature dishes along with family favourites contributed by other members. You can add images, and notes and shape a special section for his culinary experiments over the years. You can pair it with a custom-made apron that says "Dad's kitchen" or the "Grill master".

Fathers are the hardcore and silent pillars of a family. They do not expect many gifts from their children. If you want to surprise or bring a smile to your father's face you can give a certain unique gift to your father that tells the story of your and your dad together. By optimising a personalised unique Father's Day gift you are not just giving your dad something wrapped and shiny rather you are giving him a heartfelt memory, a part of your bond and a moment that stayed with him for a long time even if the day is over.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)