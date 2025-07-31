Uniqus Consultech and Portal26 Form Strategic Alliance to Drive Responsible AI Adoption by Enterprises

Partnership seeks to enable enterprises with visibility, governance, and control over their AI initiatives

Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, today announced a strategic alliance with Portal26, a leading GenAI Adoption Management Platform. This collaboration combines Uniqus' deep consulting expertise and Portal26's cutting-edge technology to help enterprises harness GenAI's full potential while proactively safeguarding against emerging risks.

The rise of AI is no longer a future possibility; it is already transforming the enterprise landscape. From third-party tools to proprietary LLMs and Agents, organizations across industries are adopting AI to enhance productivity, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge. However, this rapid integration of GenAI also introduces complex risks such as data privacy violations, regulatory compliance gaps, unmanaged AI usage (often referred to as shadow AI), and increased exposure to security vulnerabilities.

Through this alliance, Uniqus and Portal26 will empower organizations to drive GenAI adoption responsibly, balancing innovation, productivity, and impact with governance, compliance, and trust.

“Companies globally have begun harnessing the capabilities of generative AI in effectively solving challenges they face in their finance and risk organizations,” said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO, Uniqus Consultech. “Combining the domain knowledge that Uniqus has with Portal26’s AI governance platform, we aim to provide solutions that will benefit from the gains that AI brings while mitigating the novel risks that it poses.”

Uniqus combines its global integrated delivery model with top-tier talent to help clients drive strategic AI governance, cybersecurity, and compliance efficiently and effectively. Paired with Portal26’s rapid deployment and unified visibility into sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage, the alliance will enable clear insights, risk exposure assessments, and controls over AI adoption. All this while ensuring confidence to innovate with AI at scale, prevent data leaks, and ensure GenAI programs deliver tangible impact while staying aligned with strategic goals.

“This partnership bridges the critical gap between technology and governance,” said Arti Raman, CEO, Portal26. “Together, we offer a practical, scalable path for organizations to strategically embrace and manage the consumption of GenAI safely and responsibly to achieve its desired impact.”

Uniqus Consultech and Portal26 are committed to enabling enterprises to realize the full potential of GenAI, driving innovation and performance, securely, responsibly, and with the confidence to scale innovation without losing sight of governance and trust.

About Uniqus Consultech

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, Governance, Risk & Compliance, ESG, and Tech Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments and UST. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG. Abhijit Varma, a veteran technology specialist, leads Tech Consulting globally.

Uniqus has a global team of 550+ professionals led by 60+ Partners & Directors across eleven offices in the USA, Middle East, and India. The company serves more than 250 clients, including marquee names in each of the markets it operates in.

Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services to its clients.

For more information, please visit: https://uniqus.com/.

About Portal26

Portal26 is the GenAI Adoption Management Platform that helps enterprises embrace and accelerate the competitive promise of Generative AI. It provides the essential foundation for complete GenAI visibility to manage users, drive program ROI, establish governance, ensure security, and deliver targeted education. Regardless of your current stage of enterprise GenAI adoption, Portal26 rapidly enables your buildout of a trusted, responsible GenAI program that lifts organizational competitiveness and ignites unprecedented productivity and revenue gains.

Learn more at https://portal26.ai/.

