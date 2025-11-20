Uniqus Consultech Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With ejada Systems

To Drive Comprehensive Digital Transformation

Advertisement

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Advertisement

Uniqus Consultech, a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in accounting & reporting, governance, risk, sustainability & climate, and tech consulting domains, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with ejada Systems, a leading digital transformation orchestrator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to integrate technical and advisory expertise to deliver comprehensive digital solutions that support enterprise transformation journeys across sectors.

Advertisement

Through this collaboration, the two organizations will jointly serve clients across key growth domains such as Governance, Risk, & Compliance (GRC), cybersecurity, data privacy, AI, cloud, sustainability, and finance transformation — areas that are witnessing strong momentum in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to create a seamless value chain that spans strategy formulation, process reimagination, and technology implementation to sustained operations — enabling clients to optimize their business functions, enhance decision-making, and realize powerful outcomes that blend innovation with operational excellence.

The partnership aims to create synergy between ejada’s technical capabilities and Uniqus’ advisory expertise, providing holistic solutions that accelerate digital adoption, enhance operational efficiency, and improve organizational performance.

Advertisement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Hassoobh, Acting CEO of ejada Systems, stated, “Uniqus Consultech brings deep advisory expertise that complements ejada’s proven capabilities in digital transformation. This partnership enables us to jointly deliver integrated solutions that address the evolving needs of enterprises in areas such as GRC, cybersecurity, sustainability, and finance transformation. Our focus is to help organizations build stronger, smarter, and more resilient operating models, models that are rooted in sound governance and powered by advanced technologies. As we aim to support our clients as they accelerate their digital journeys and unlock greater impact across their sectors.”

“Our collaboration with ejada embodies our vision to integrate our domain expertise with cutting-edge technology to help enterprises achieve operational resilience and long-term value creation,” said Dinesh Jangid, Regional Managing Partner, Middle East, Uniqus Consultech. “Together, we will seek to empower enterprises to adopt more agile and sustainable digital strategies, driven by advanced technologies and data-driven insights.”

About Uniqus Consultech

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Sustainability & Climate, and Tech Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and UST. Anu Chaudhary, a global sustainability and climate specialist with over 25 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of Sustainability & Climate Consulting. Abhijit Varma, a veteran technology specialist, leads Tech Consulting globally.

Uniqus has a global team of 600+ professionals led by 65+ Partners & Directors across eleven offices in the USA, the Middle East, and India. The company serves more than 350 clients, including marquee names in each of the markets it operates in.

Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services to its clients.

For more information, please visit: https://uniqus.com/

About ejada

ejada, a leading Information Technology (IT) services provider headquartered in Saudi Arabia, empowers organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) to thrive in today's digital landscape. The Company helps businesses and public-sector entities achieve and maintain a competitive edge through innovative IT solutions and services specifically designed to support their digital transformation journey. ejada sets itself apart by offering a unique combination of local expertise and global reach combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with globally renowned technology vendors and partners.

For more information, please visit www.ejada.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)