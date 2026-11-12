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Home / Business / United Airlines tightens controls on third-party AI agents over data, safety risks

United Airlines tightens controls on third-party AI agents over data, safety risks

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ANI
Updated At : 08:32 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Chicago [US], November 12 (ANI): United Airlines is restricting unauthorised third-party artificial intelligence (AI) agents from accessing its digital platforms and booking systems, citing risks to customer data, account security and aviation safety.

The restrictions come ahead of the year-end holiday travel season, when demand for air travel typically rises as passengers make arrangements for family visits, vacations and other journeys.

With more customers using digital platforms to book and manage trips, the use of automated AI assistants is emerging as a new concern for airlines.

The measures will apply both directly through United's digital platforms and indirectly through travel agencies and aggregators.

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The airline added that it is updating its booking, ticketing and distribution policies to prevent unauthorised personal AI assistants from carrying out actions on behalf of customers.

United said sharing account credentials with third-party AI assistants could expose sensitive information, while actions taken by these tools could lead to unintended purchases, changes to customer accounts or unauthorised use of MileagePlus frequent-flyer miles.

The airline also flagged potential regulatory concerns, particularly around flight check-in procedures.

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"These automated AI actions have the potential to violate FAA and DOT regulations - as an example, flight check-in requires human acknowledgment that bags do not contain banned substances like explosives," the company said in its statement.

United said its mobile application allows customers to manage their travel, including booking flights, selecting seats and rescheduling journeys during weather disruptions. It emphasised that protecting customer information and accounts remains a priority.

The airline will also update its Digital Trust Center to explain the new restrictions, advise customers on protecting their accounts and provide guidance on seeking assistance if an AI agent takes an unintended action.

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The move comes amid growing debate over how travel companies should deal with AI agents capable of searching for flights, making bookings and carrying out other tasks on behalf of users.

A Reuters report noted that companies are taking different approaches, with some restricting access while others are exploring partnerships with AI providers.

United further said corporate leaders in the banking and retail sectors had taken similar steps to restrict third-party AI agents, adding that it encouraged other businesses to consider measures that protect customer data and strengthen safety.

The airline said it would continue assessing how personal AI assistants interact with its services as the technology evolves, while keeping customer security at the centre of its approach. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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