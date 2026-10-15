Unitile Recognised Among India’s Best Workplaces for Women for the Second Consecutive Year

Named among the Top 100 Mid-size workplaces in the 2026 recognition by Great Place To Work® India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Unitile has been recognised among India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 in the Top 100 Mid-size category by Great Place To Work® India. This marks the company’s second consecutive year of recognition, reflecting its continued commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive and growth-oriented workplace within the building materials manufacturing sector.

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The recognition draws on anonymous employee feedback and an assessment of workplace practices, with eligible organisations further evaluated on women’s workplace experience, gender parity in experience and representation across levels within their respective industries.

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For Unitile, creating an inclusive workplace is closely connected to its philosophy of people-led growth. With more than three decades of experience in building materials manufacturing, the company has evolved alongside a changing industry, investing in automation, modern manufacturing systems, technology and workforce capability. This evolution creates opportunities for more diverse career pathways across functions, responsibilities and levels.

While manufacturing and plant operations remain central to Unitile’s workforce, career opportunities extend across functions requiring technical expertise, business understanding, customer engagement and leadership. Women hold approximately 40% of management and leadership roles at Unitile, contributing to decisions across teams, functions and business priorities. This representation reflects the company’s emphasis on enabling women to take ownership and influence the direction of the business.

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Great Place To Work® India’s 2026 report highlights the importance of helping women sustain their careers, advance into leadership and contribute to decision-making through different life stages. This perspective is reflected in Unitile’s focus on combining professional development with practical support.

Leadership mentoring and guidance from senior colleagues help women develop their capabilities and prepare for greater responsibilities. The company’s working mothers policy provides eligible mothers with children up to three years of age with flexible working arrangements to help manage professional and childcare responsibilities.

Commenting on the recognition, Idris Rajkotwala, Executive Director, Unitile, said: “Being recognised for the second consecutive year is a proud moment for us. We want women at Unitile to feel they can build fulfilling careers while managing the responsibilities that matter to them beyond work. For us, that means listening, understanding that circumstances change and offering practical flexibility. It also means creating opportunities to develop their expertise, take on leadership roles and see a long-term future with us.”

The recognition comes alongside Unitile’s broader workplace achievements, including India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces™ 2026 – Top 100, India’s Best Workplaces™ in Cement & Building Materials 2026, and India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing – Mid-Size Top 30 by Great Place To Work® India for the second consecutive year. Unitile’s people-first culture underpins its manufacturing excellence and long-term customer trust. Together, these recognitions reflect the organisation’s continued focus on developing its people alongside manufacturing excellence.

As United Group’s businesses—including Unitile, U-Flex, UniVicoustic and Forza—continue to grow, the Group remains focused on supporting employees’ development and building leadership capability across the organisation.

About Unitile

With over three decades of experience, Unitile is India’s number one raised access floor brand and a leading manufacturer in the building materials sector. The company is known for its engineering-led approach, disciplined manufacturing practices, and consistent execution across large-scale projects.

Unitile operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with a strong focus on quality, safety, automation, and workforce capability, ensuring reliability at scale for data centres, commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects across India.

Recognised among India’s Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing – Mid-Size Top 30 by Great Place To Work® India for the second consecutive year, Unitile’s people-first culture underpins its manufacturing excellence and long-term customer trust.

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