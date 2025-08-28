DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Unity Bank and BharatPe partner to launch India's first EMI driven card

Unity Bank and BharatPe partner to launch India's first EMI driven card

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): BharatPe, India's leading financial services and UPI payments company, on Thursday announced the launch of Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, in partnership with Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank).

Advertisement

According to a company statement, the Card brings industry-first features designed to make everyday payments including groceries, bill payments, travel, utilities, insurance premiums, and lifestyle spends, both online & offline, smarter and more rewarding. Offered on National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) RuPay network, the card can be seamlessly linked to UPI, enabling secure and convenient payments across millions of merchants in India.

With a zero-fee structure, the card does away with all hidden costs. There are no joining charges, annual fees, processing charges, or foreclosure penalties. Customers also enjoy the flexibility to prepay their EMIs anytime without penalties, making credit access transparent and stress-free.

Advertisement

The company statement said, the card offers flexible EMI options of up to 12 months, helping customers manage big-ticket purchases with ease. What truly sets it apart is its unlimited flat 2% rewards (Zillion Coins) on every transaction upon EMI conversion, across all merchant categories and platforms, without restrictions. Zillion Coins can be redeemed via the BharatPe app for brand vouchers, products, or even to pay credit card bills. Additional lifestyle benefits include complimentary domestic and international lounge access and preventive health check-ups.

Kohinoor Biswas, Head, Consumer Business at BharatPe, said, "Our focus has always been to make access to credit simple, transparent, and inclusive. With the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, customers get a truly lifetime free card with no hidden charges. Moreover, linking of RuPay Credit Card with UPI opens a multitude of convenient payment options for cardholders.The auto-EMI feature further empowers customers to manage their cash flows responsibly, helping them avoid revolving credit traps and high interest rates, typical of traditional cards. This launch reinforces our commitment to deliver accessible, innovative, and value-driven financial solutions for Indian consumers."

Advertisement

Aditya Harkauli, Chief Business Officer, Digital Banking, Unity Bank, added, "Saying that balancing present & future financial flows is a daily challenge for many, is a truism. The Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card aims to address this consumer need, by combining instant payments, meaningful credit limits, flexible 'pay-as-you-use' options and generous rewards -- all on a single, digitally delivered, lifetime free card. Shaped by consumer and market insights & reflective of our endeavour to create functionally useful differentiation, this first of its kind credit card offers both, salaried & self- employed individuals, practical and transparent payment & credit choices."

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited is a Scheduled Commercial Bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd. (Subsidiary of BSE & NSE listed - Centrum Capital Ltd.) with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd as a joint investor.

BharatPe (brand name of Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd) was founded in 2018 to make financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants. In 2018, it launched India's first UPI interoperable QR code, the first zero MDR payment acceptance service. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts