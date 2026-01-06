Universal Institutions to Celebrate 15 Years of Excellence with Historic "Universal World Records Festival 2026"

VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6: Iddapadi Taluk, Salem District, Tamil Nadu -- Marking a proud milestone of 15 years of academic excellence, Universal Public Nursery and Primary School and Universal Matriculation Higher Secondary School are set to host the grand "Universal World Records Festival 2026." This landmark celebration will stand as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of Salem District, as students of Universal Institutions prepare to attempt 10 major team world records under one unified festival.

The festival will witness the presence of 21 distinguished guests from five different states of India, along with one international guest representing Elite World Records, adding national and international significance to the event. The records achieved during the festival will be officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records, making the celebration a truly global benchmark for school-level achievements.

One of the flagship attempts is the "Most Participants in a Readathon Relay (Single Venue)", where 2,312 students from Grade I to Grade XII will participate continuously for 72 hours. Students will read in multiple languages, including English, Tamil, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Urdu, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and more, celebrating India's linguistic diversity while building strong reading habits.

Another intellectually demanding record is "Most Participants Recalling the Elements of the Periodic Table in 24 Hours (Single Venue)", involving 1,521 students from Grade IV to Grade XII. Each participant will recall all 118 chemical elements, strengthening memory, focus, and scientific understanding.

In a similar academic spirit, 1,521 students will attempt the record for "Most Participants Demonstrating Mathematical Concepts, Definitions, Formulae, and Theorems in 24 Hours." Students will explain mathematical ideas one after another without errors, showcasing conceptual clarity, confidence, and communication skills.

The festival also celebrates early childhood learning through the record "Most Pre-Schoolers Recalling and Reciting Early Learning Facts upon Prompt consecutively in 12 Hours (Multiple Venues)." Across three venues, 643 Pre-KG, LKG, UKG and Grade-I children will participate, highlighting the school's strong foundation program and child-friendly teaching methods.

Physical fitness and discipline will be highlighted through the record "Most Participants Performing a Sports Drill Simultaneously While Blindfolded and Holding Ribbons at a Single Venue." A total of 1,293 students from Grade IV to Grade IX and Grade XI will perform a perfectly synchronized drill for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, demonstrating trust, coordination, concentration, and teamwork.

Creativity and compassion come together in "Most Images Coloured by a Team in 1 Hour (Single Venue)", where 1,903 students from Pre-KG to Grade V will colour 3,000 images. The completed artworks will be sold, and the funds raised will be donated to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, instilling the values of charity and social responsibility among young children.

A landmark record attempt "Most Participants Taking a Digital Detox Pledge Simultaneously (Multiple Venues)" is set to take place, where 3,000 students from Pre-KG to Grade XII will simultaneously take a Digital Detox Pledge across multiple venues. The initiative aims to promote mindful technology use, mental well-being, and healthy habits among young participants.

In support of cleanliness and civic awareness, the school will attempt "Most Participants in a Broom Dance (Single Venue)", involving 1,293 students. This unique performance aims to promote the Swachh Bharat Mission, sending a strong message about keeping cities clean and tidy through creative expression.

Environmental responsibility takes center stage in the record "Most Grow Bags Planted with Seeds in 3 Hours by a Team." Conducted in association with Rotary International District 2982 and Rotary Club of Iddapadi, this initiative will see 9,000 participants, including students, parents, grandparents, farmers, and the general public, planting 30,000 grow bags. The 50% saplings will be donated to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, with 50% of the grow bags given to local farmers in Iddapadi district to support their livelihoods.

The cultural richness of India will be celebrated through "Most Categories of Performing Arts and Creative Skills Exhibited by a Team in 4 Continuous Hours." Around 1,800 students will present 115 different performance forms, including dance, fine arts, martial arts, drama, concerts, and more, showcasing talent, confidence, and cultural pride.

Speaking about the festival, M.Srinivasan, Chairman and Correspondent, stated that the World Records Festival is designed to transform students into confident, disciplined, and socially responsible individuals. He emphasized that such large-scale initiatives help children break mental barriers, believe in teamwork, and aim for excellence beyond classrooms.

P.Sakthi Srinivasan, Secretary, highlighted that the project builds resilience, leadership, time management, and problem-solving skills. He noted that when students participate in record attempts of this magnitude, they develop courage, focus, and a strong sense of achievement that stays with them for life.

All arrangements for the festival are being meticulously coordinated by the Principals of both campuses, with strong support from the Administrative Officer and Vice Principals. Teachers are receiving extensive training to guide students with precision, safety, and motivation during the record attempts. Parents and local residents eagerly await this historic festival, which will give identity and pride to the children, the state, and the nation. Universal World Records Festival 2026 celebrates learning, unity, and excellence, shaping confident learners, responsible citizens, and future leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)