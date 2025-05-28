Universal SkillTech University Opens Admissions: A New-Age University That Builds Careers, Not Just Degrees

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: India's higher education sector has a new entrant with the launch of Universal SkillTech University (USTU) in Vasai, a city on the outskirts of Mumbai. Backed by the Vidya Vikas Education Trust, USTU has opened admissions for its first academic year with a focus on skill-based learning, practical industry exposure, and employability outcomes.

"What makes USTU different is our commitment to outcomes," said Dr. R. Kamatchi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, USTU. "Our programs are built to ensure students graduate not only with knowledge but also with the skills and experience employers look for," she said.

Advertisement

The university offers undergraduate programs in engineering, business, psychology, media, and design, and is among the few private institutions to embed real-world work experience as part of its academic structure from day one.

Focus on Skill, Not Just Syllabus

Advertisement

USTU's academic model is designed to close the often-criticized gap between academic learning and industry readiness. The curriculum includes foundational training in leadership, communication, and emotional intelligence--skills often left out of conventional university programs.

Programs offered include:

* B.Tech. (Computer Science, AI & ML, Cybersecurity, IT, and Data Sciences; with lateral entry options)

* BBA (Supply Chain & Logistics, Finance, and Digital Marketing)

* B.Sc. (Computer Science & Economics, and Psychology)

All degrees include the option to pursue minors in diverse fields such as Liberal Arts, Management, and Psychology.

Tech Career Accelerator with byteXL

In a strategic move to prepare students for careers in emerging technologies, USTU has partnered with byteXL, a growing name in tech education, to offer a Career Accelerator Program in AI and Machine Learning. The initiative offers students structured access to:

* Project-based learning with real-world case studies

* Certification-backed technical training

* Career coaching and industry mentorship

* Internship opportunities with partner firms

The accelerator is offered as a 3-year fast-track or 4-year honors track within the CSE program.

Support for Underrepresented Students

USTU has also introduced several initiatives to broaden access and inclusion, including:

* Upto 100% Scholarships for eligible students from disadvantaged or minority backgrounds, including Gujarati Linguistic Minority Girls

* Merit and need-based financial aid

* Zero-interest EMI plans through education finance partners

Career Support from Day One

In addition to academic delivery, the university has established a Career Services Office that works with industry partners to offer:

* Internship and apprenticeship pathways

* Resume-building workshops and personal branding sessions

* Soft skills and interview prep bootcamps

* On-campus placement support for all eligible students

The university's placement-first approach is part of what it calls the "Learn + Work + Network" model, designed to integrate academics with continuous industry interaction.

Admissions are now open for all programs for the academic year 2025-26. More information is available on the official university website: https://universalskilltechuniversity.edu.in

About Universal SkillTech University

Universal SkillTech University (USTU) is a state private university established by the Vidya Vikas Education Trust, a Mumbai-based not-for-profit with a legacy in education and skill development. Located at the Universal Educational Complex in Vasai, USTU aims to reimagine higher education with a focus on industry integration, hands-on learning, and career readiness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)