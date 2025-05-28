DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Universal SkillTech University Opens Admissions: A New-Age University That Builds Careers, Not Just Degrees

Universal SkillTech University Opens Admissions: A New-Age University That Builds Careers, Not Just Degrees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: India's higher education sector has a new entrant with the launch of Universal SkillTech University (USTU) in Vasai, a city on the outskirts of Mumbai. Backed by the Vidya Vikas Education Trust, USTU has opened admissions for its first academic year with a focus on skill-based learning, practical industry exposure, and employability outcomes.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:21 PM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: India's higher education sector has a new entrant with the launch of Universal SkillTech University (USTU) in Vasai, a city on the outskirts of Mumbai. Backed by the Vidya Vikas Education Trust, USTU has opened admissions for its first academic year with a focus on skill-based learning, practical industry exposure, and employability outcomes.

"What makes USTU different is our commitment to outcomes," said Dr. R. Kamatchi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, USTU. "Our programs are built to ensure students graduate not only with knowledge but also with the skills and experience employers look for," she said.

Advertisement

The university offers undergraduate programs in engineering, business, psychology, media, and design, and is among the few private institutions to embed real-world work experience as part of its academic structure from day one.

Focus on Skill, Not Just Syllabus

Advertisement

USTU's academic model is designed to close the often-criticized gap between academic learning and industry readiness. The curriculum includes foundational training in leadership, communication, and emotional intelligence--skills often left out of conventional university programs.

Programs offered include:

* B.Tech. (Computer Science, AI & ML, Cybersecurity, IT, and Data Sciences; with lateral entry options)

* BBA (Supply Chain & Logistics, Finance, and Digital Marketing)

* B.Sc. (Computer Science & Economics, and Psychology)

All degrees include the option to pursue minors in diverse fields such as Liberal Arts, Management, and Psychology.

Tech Career Accelerator with byteXL

In a strategic move to prepare students for careers in emerging technologies, USTU has partnered with byteXL, a growing name in tech education, to offer a Career Accelerator Program in AI and Machine Learning. The initiative offers students structured access to:

* Project-based learning with real-world case studies

* Certification-backed technical training

* Career coaching and industry mentorship

* Internship opportunities with partner firms

The accelerator is offered as a 3-year fast-track or 4-year honors track within the CSE program.

Support for Underrepresented Students

USTU has also introduced several initiatives to broaden access and inclusion, including:

* Upto 100% Scholarships for eligible students from disadvantaged or minority backgrounds, including Gujarati Linguistic Minority Girls

* Merit and need-based financial aid

* Zero-interest EMI plans through education finance partners

Career Support from Day One

In addition to academic delivery, the university has established a Career Services Office that works with industry partners to offer:

* Internship and apprenticeship pathways

* Resume-building workshops and personal branding sessions

* Soft skills and interview prep bootcamps

* On-campus placement support for all eligible students

The university's placement-first approach is part of what it calls the "Learn + Work + Network" model, designed to integrate academics with continuous industry interaction.

Admissions are now open for all programs for the academic year 2025-26. More information is available on the official university website: https://universalskilltechuniversity.edu.in

About Universal SkillTech University

Universal SkillTech University (USTU) is a state private university established by the Vidya Vikas Education Trust, a Mumbai-based not-for-profit with a legacy in education and skill development. Located at the Universal Educational Complex in Vasai, USTU aims to reimagine higher education with a focus on industry integration, hands-on learning, and career readiness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts