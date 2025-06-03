DT
Universal SkillTech University (USTU) Launches Tech Career Accelerator with byteXL to Boost Student Employability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Universal SkillTech University (USTU), Mumbai, has joined hands with leading edtech platform byteXL to launch the Career Accelerator Program (bCAP) - a trailblazing initiative aimed at transforming engineering students into industry-ready professionals.
ANI
Updated At : 03:45 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
VMPL

The bCAP program at USTU, an emerging academic hub of tech education is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry demands, equipping students with practical, high-demand tech skills through a structured, outcome-driven learning model. From foundational programming to cutting-edge tools, the program covers every stage of an engineering student's journey.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with USTU's core philosophy - "Learn + Work + Network = Placement" - and sets a new benchmark for employability-focused education. Together, USTU and byteXL are nurturing the next generation of skilled tech professionals who are ready to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

For 1st and 2nd-year students, bCAP focuses on building strong coding foundations with Java, Python, Data Structures & Algorithms (DSA), and the MERN stack. Meanwhile, 3rd and 4th-year students receive intensive, placement-oriented skilling in Python, DSA, Machine Learning (ML), MERN stack, and DevOps - technologies directly aligned with today's top tech roles.

Additionally, all students enrolled in bCAP gain full access to byteXL's experiential learning platform, which includes real-world projects, hands-on labs, mentorship, and continuous assessments--ensuring holistic development and job-readiness.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. R. Kamatchi of Universal SkillTech University shared, "This collaboration with byteXL reflects our shared mission to prepare students for an evolving tech-driven world. bCAP goes beyond degrees--it builds confidence, capability, and career clarity from day one."

Mr. Karun Tadepalli, CEO & Co-founder of byteXL, added:

"Our vision with bCAP is to strengthen coding fundamentals early and empower senior students with advanced, job-ready tech skills. The program's stage-wise structure gives students clarity and a growth mindset."

Mr. Sricharan Tadepalli, CSO & Co-founder of byteXL, emphasized:

"This partnership embeds a culture of problem-solving, innovation, and continuous learning. bCAP ensures students are not just educated--but truly employable in tomorrow's tech ecosystem."

To learn more about the Career Accelerator Program (bCAP), visit: https://universalskilltechuniversity.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

