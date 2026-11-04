Universiti Teknologi Malaysia ranks 25th in Asia, 6th in Southeast Asia in QS Asia 2027

PRNewswire

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], November 4: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), one of Malaysia's leading engineering and technology universities, has been ranked 25th in Asia and 6th in Southeast Asia in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, holding its place among Asia's top 25 universities. UTM raised its overall score to 92.4 and improved on 9 of the 11 indicators QS uses to assess universities in Asia.UTM excelled where it counts most. It achieved a perfect score of 100 on three indicators (International Students, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students) and scored above 97 on four more: International Research Network (99.8), Staff with PhD (99.1), Academic Reputation (98.3) and Employer Reputation (97.1).

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"Asia is one of the world's strongest and most competitive higher education regions, and holding our place in its top 25 while improving on nine of eleven indicators shows real momentum. As an engineering and technology university, our aim is to turn research into sustainable solutions that help industry and humanity prosper. This achievement belongs to our staff, students, alumni and partners, and we thank them for their dedication," said Prof Ts Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

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UTM continues to command strong recognition from academics and employers worldwide. Academic Reputation, rose from 97.4 to 98.3, while Employer Reputation stood at 97.1. Together, these two indicators make up half of the overall score.

UTM strengthened both the volume and the reach of its research. Papers per Faculty rose from 69.9 to 75.6, and Citations per Paper rose from 60.3 to 64.2. An International Research Network score of 99.8 reflects the breadth of UTM's research partnerships around the world.

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UTM continued to build a highly qualified academic workforce. The Staff with PhD score rose from 95.7 to 99.1, and the Faculty Student Ratio improved from 83.5 to 85.7.

UTM became markedly more international this year. The International Faculty score rose from 37.0 to 61.8, the largest gain of the indicators. UTM also achieved perfect scores for International Students, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students, reflecting strong two-way mobility between UTM and partner institutions worldwide.

UTM's results signal value for students, partners and communities alike. For students worldwide, a top-25 Asian university with perfect scores in student mobility offers a globally respected degree and real opportunities to study across borders. The Employer Reputation score reflects strong confidence in UTM graduates. For research partners, a near-perfect Academic Reputation and International Research Network scores mark UTM as an established global collaborator. For communities, UTM's research is advancing work in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and hydrogen energy, which will shape cleaner energy, smarter industries and better lives. Looking ahead, UTM will build on this momentum under its UTM ASCEND 2030 strategy, with a continued focus on all the indicators.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a research-intensive public university specialising in engineering, science, and technology, with a growing international profile in sustainability, innovation, and the humanities. Established in 1904 and located in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, UTM is dedicated to producing global talents, impactful research, and meaningful partnerships that contribute to a more just and sustainable world.

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