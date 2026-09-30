University of Melbourne strengthens global standing, continues to lead Australia in THE rankings

New Delhi, Delhi, India --- Business Wire India

The University of Melbourne has strengthened its position among the world’s leading universities, rising to 34th globally in the 2027 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings and retaining its position as Australia’s No.1 ranked university.

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The University moved up three places, from 37th in the 2026 Rankings.

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Six Australian universities were ranked in the top 100 for 2027, demonstrating the quality and global impact of Australia’s higher education and research sector.

The University’s improvements in the Teaching and Research Reputation indicators were key to this year’s rise in the rankings.

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The rankings assess over 2,297 research-intensive universities across 118 countries and territories, evaluating performance across five areas including teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry. The rankings provide a global benchmark of university performance across education, research, international engagement and connections with industry.

University of Melbourne Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jane Gunn AO, said the result reflects the University’s sustained commitment to excellence in teaching and research.

“These latest results reflect the quality of our education and research, the dedication and talent of our students and staff, and the enduring partnerships that support our work around the world,” Professor Gunn said.

“They also highlight the strength and diversity of Australia’s higher education sector and the important contribution universities make to our country. Universities transform lives through education, drive discovery and innovation, build international connections and contribute to Australia’s cultural, social and economic prosperity.”

“As we welcome Professor Carolyn Evans as our new Vice-Chancellor in the coming days, we look forward to building on the University’s strengths and new opportunities to extend the reach and impact of our exceptional education and transformational research.”

University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), Professor Michael Wesley said maintaining the University’s position as Australia’s highest-ranked university for 15 consecutive years demonstrated its sustained national leadership.

“Remaining Australia's highest-ranked university for 15 consecutive years is a significant achievement in an increasingly competitive global higher education environment," Professor Wesley said.

"This ranking recognises the collective contribution of our people and the strength of our global networks. It underscores our role as a globally connected university, working with our valued partners to address complex challenges and create meaningful impact for communities in Australia and internationally."

Oxford University ranked first, followed by MIT in second place, Princeton and Stanford jointly claimed third place, with Cambridge fifth.

The University of Melbourne is home to more than 76,000 students and 13,800 staff, supported by a global alumni community of more than 524,000. With students from more than 150 countries and more than 300 institutional partnerships around the world, it brings together diverse expertise and perspectives to advance knowledge, address complex challenges and translate research into real-world impact in Australia and around the world.

The University of Melbourne is also ranked 37th globally in the 2026 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) and 22nd globally in the 2027 QS World University Rankings, reinforcing its strong position among Australia’s leading universities across the major global rankings.

See the THE Rankings methodology.

For more information on the University of Melbourne’s global standing, visit our Facts and Figures page.

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University of Melbourne strengthens global standing, continues to lead Australia in THE rankings

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