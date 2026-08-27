Unlimit Mobile Unlocks Instant, Contract-Free UK eSIM Connectivity for Indian Students

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ London [UK], August 27: As thousands of Indian students finalize preparations for the upcoming university intake across the United Kingdom, Zetexa Global, a leading travel auxiliary and international eSIM technology company, has announced targeted connectivity solutions through its flagship international telecom brand, Unlimit Mobile.

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Unlimit Mobile has rolled out local eSIM and SIM plans for Indian students heading to the United Kingdom, perfectly timed for the upcoming academic term. The service allows students to activate a UK mobile number before departure and land fully connected, with zero paperwork, credit checks, or local address requirements.

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Key Benefits for Indian Students:

- Pre-Departure Setup: Students can purchase and install their eSIM before leaving India, receiving an active UK mobile number in advance for banking, accommodation, and university documentation.

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- No Restrictive 24-Month Lock-Ins: While standard UK network operators mandate 24-month contracts, Unlimit Mobile offers student-aligned 6- and 12-month terms with guaranteed rate locks and zero activation penalties.

- Instant High-Speed 5G/4G Data & Calling: Reliable, high-capacity data tiers with unlimited UK calling and SMS ensure smooth connectivity for coursework, daily navigation, and video calls home.

- Zero Credit-Check & Frictionless Digital KYC: Quick online onboarding requires no existing UK credit history or local bank account setup.

- Integrated Travel Ancillary Value: Beyond connectivity, Zetexa's broader ecosystem provides value-added perks, including airport assistance, lounge access on delayed flights, and global roaming add-ons.

"Securing a dependable mobile connection should not be an obstacle when a student begins their international academic journey," said Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Zetexa Global. "With Unlimit Mobile, we have eliminated rigid long-term contracts, complex verifications, and unpredictable bills. Our goal is to empower Indian students with reliable, transparent, and instant digital connectivity from the moment they leave India until their graduation day."

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Question: What is Unlimit Mobile?

Answer: Unlimit Mobile is a global connectivity brand owned by Zetexa Global that offers prepaid eSIMs and physical SIM cards for international students and travellers, currently covering the USA, Canada and, with this launch, the United Kingdom.

Question: Who is the UK plan designed for?

Answer: It is designed primarily for Indian students beginning university terms in the UK, as well as travellers, professionals relocating to the UK, and newcomers who need connectivity without a long-term contract.

Question: Can one get a UK number before they land?

Answer: Yes. Students can purchase and activate an eSIM, or order a physical SIM shipped to India, before departure, so a UK number is ready to use on or before arrival.

Question: Does one need a UK address or credit check to sign up?

Answer: No. Unlimit Mobile uses digital identity/KYC verification instead of the in-person documentation and credit checks required by traditional UK network contracts.

Question: What does the plan include?

Answer: UK plans include 4G/5G mobile data, calls and SMS, with no long-term contract.

Question: How is this different from a standard UK SIM-only deal?

Answer: Unlimit Mobile plans are built specifically for the pre-departure international student journey -- purchasable and activatable from India, with support structured around the arrival, onboarding and settling-in period rather than a domestic UK sign-up.

Question: Where can students buy a plan?

Answer: Plans are available at unlimitmobile.com and via the Unlimit Mobile app on iOS and Android.

Question: How fast is the internet speed with available plans?

Answer: Unlimit Mobile offers fast 4G LTE and 5G data speeds. User can stream, browse, and work online without interruptions.

Question: How can one recharge their SIM or eSIM?

Answer: The SIM or eSIM can be recharged anytime through the Unlimit Mobile website. Simply log in to the account, pick the plan, and add more data or minutes instantly.

Question: What happens if a student travels outside the UK during term breaks?

Answer: Unlimit Mobile and Zetsim provide flexible global roaming bundles and multi-country packages covering Europe and over 180+ global destinations, allowing seamless travel across the EU without having to switch carriers. The service also provides 24/7 customer support for users.

About Unlimit Mobile

Unlimit Mobile is a global connectivity brand under Zetexa Global built for international students, travellers and newcomers relocating to the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom. It offers prepaid eSIMs and physical SIM cards that can be purchased and activated before departure, removing the documentation, credit checks and in-store registration typically required by conventional telecom providers. Unlimit Mobile plans include 4G/5G data, calls and SMS with no long-term contracts, backed by 24x7 customer support, and are available at unlimitmobile.com and through the Unlimit Mobile app. For more information, visit www.unlimitmobile.com/

About Zetexa Global

Zetexa Global is an India-based travel and telecom company that owns international eSIM brands ZetSIM and Unlimit Mobile, offering connectivity across 180+ countries through a scalable, digital-first platform. Beyond direct-to-consumer eSIM and SIM plans, Zetexa provides white-label and API-based eSIM solutions for telecom and banking partners through its B2B platform, supporting distribution via microsites, WhatsApp and Shopify integrations. Zetexa also offers airport ancillary services, including Meet & Greet, Fast Track and Business Lounge access, for travellers passing through major airports. The company's products are used by students, travellers and enterprise partners seeking connectivity and travel support across borders. For more information, visit www.zetexa.com/ and Zetsim.

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