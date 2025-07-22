Unlock the Action: BGMI Releases New Batch of Redeem Codes for Fans Nationwide

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 22: KRAFTON India is amplifying the excitement once again for players of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), one of the most played Online Games in the country. A new wave of official redeem codes has just been released, giving players another opportunity to access exclusive in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, and more. With BGMI continuing to dominate the mobile gaming space, this latest drop ensures fans stay rewarded and engaged.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. DJZBZJ384FUSKRWN

2. DJZCZ8TG446G9C36

3. DJZDZMUNQ4XEQV85

4. DJZEZ4MF7P7GVU6P

5. DJZFZVHSDT4EM4R7

6. DJZGZRRPBEPQFS84

7. DJZHZJUJQG88E9MC

8. DJZIZV6ND7FK9GP7

9. DJZJZRCDDHTBKK7T

10. DJZKZGEG8WEKF99S

11. DJZLZG54MX4H5VU5

12. DJZMZWF7R6U6BT8A

13. DJZNZ8A8T3G77H6N

14. DJZOZJWBF87BPT5A

15. DJZPZ5E6HURT8J85

16. DJZQZJK6DN9EG865

17. DJZRZ83P46FNW9RH

18. DJZVZU49TPJVACAD

19. DJZTZMTC484F6SAC

20. DJZUZFWTKD6M5D3C

21. DJZBAZ4DG9TC3HX9

22. DJZBBZQJX9HD9C6J

23. DJZBCZ6U4TPU3K3J

24. DJZBDZ7S4BRFKES9

25. DJZBEZRXQ96HFTSJ

26. DJZBFZRE3QG854RW

27. DJZBGZU4MXG6QXKM

28. DJZBHZMG7BRU3NA8

29. DJZBIZQQMJUADNFX

30. DJZBJZUVJMKR3RJA

31. DJZBKZ9T5HKX8NCB

32. DJZBLZ5UU4RXFW7B

33. DJZBMZWDQ8V954V9

34. DJZBNZKEG5HPKX6N

35. DJZBOZPUQKUT36JT

36. DJZBPZ43D4M9U3WP

37. DJZBQZGH6JAQUQ4P

38. DJZBRZEV46ENV5UM

39. DJZBVZ9M7EGN667J

40. DJZBTZ6BDNFWRHNH

41. DJZBUZVEXN3RBURP

42. DJZCAZEPGCPRRP7A

43. DJZCBZ8EMBQBS8VD

44. DJZCCZ5J3WP5MW5H

45. DJZCDZMEQ78SETFK

46. DJZCEZ5U5VCAM6ED

47. DJZCFZTQ7FUX3DWJ

48. DJZCGZWUU5C9AKMW

49. DJZCHZUPUJR8V6DN

50. DJZCIZCDC5XDTTSE

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

