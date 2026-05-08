icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Unlocked Rs 48,330 cr investment potential; Over 67,838 job opportunities expected: Odisha CM hails State Investors' meet in Gujarat

Unlocked Rs 48,330 cr investment potential; Over 67,838 job opportunities expected: Odisha CM hails State Investors' meet in Gujarat

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:20 AM May 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Odisha Investors' Meet in Gujarat concluded with an investment potential of Rs 48,330 crore, a development that is expected to generate more than 67,838 employment opportunities.

Advertisement

Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, highlighted the momentum gained by the state's growth narrative during the event. The CM noted that the figures represented a significant milestone in the state's efforts to attract large-scale industrial projects and foster economic expansion.

Advertisement

In a statement on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Odisha's growth story gained strong momentum during the 3-day Odisha Investors' Meet in Gujarat. We have unlocked an investment potential of Rs 48,330 crore, expected to generate over 67,838 employment opportunities. This reflects the growing confidence of industry leaders in Odisha's strong EoDB ecosystem, progressive governance and the emerging narrative of the state as a preferred investment destination of India."

Advertisement

The roadshow in Vadodara witnessed the participation of more than 200 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders. The state government utilized the platform to present its manufacturing-led growth vision, focusing on its MSME base and the availability of skilled talent.

"The engagement reflected growing confidence in Odisha as an emerging industrial destination, Gateway to India's Fastest Growing Trade Corridors. We showcased Odisha's robust industrial ecosystem, investment-ready infrastructure, strong MSME base, skilled talent pool, and a clear, policy-driven vision for manufacturing-led growth," the CM highlighted on X.

Advertisement

Minister Majhi characterized the discussions as highly productive, noting that they generated a significant pipeline of MoUs. He emphasized that the response from the industry reinforced the trust placed in the state's commitment to the ease of doing business.

Earlier, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Majhi said, "To bring investors from across the country to Odisha, we are going to different places. Today, there was significant engagement with investors in Gujarat. I have invited many companies. In the coming days, numerous industries can be established in Odisha. This is my three-day visit to Gujarat. Gujarat shares very deep ties with Odisha."

He also referenced the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave as a foundational element of its current investment strategy. The CM highlighted the assurances provided by the Prime Minister regarding the stability and potential of investing in the state.

"The work of taking forward Odisha, the centre of eastern India, has been ongoing for the past 2 years. Last year, we organised a summit in the form of the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave, in which the Prime Minister assured all investors that under the Modi guarantee, they should come to Odisha and invest. Over the past 2 years, MoUs have been signed for investments worth 20 lakh crore," the Chief Minister said.

Minister Majhi also promoted Odisha's geographical and natural advantages, including its extensive coastline and mineral resources, as key drivers for future industrial setups.

"We have mines, land, water, coastline, and good labour and infrastructure here. On this basis, we have promoted investment," the Chief Minister mentioned. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts