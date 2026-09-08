VEFA Lifesciences brings Indian and international clinicians and research scientist together to discuss on Autism management

VEFA Lifesciences, recently hosted “Unlocking the Endless Possibilities – Biomedical Approach in Autism Management” on 22–23 August 2026 Gurugram, bringing together leading pediatric neurologists, child and adolescent psychiatrists, pediatricians, researchers and autism experts for a focused scientific exchange on emerging biomedical approaches in autism.

Advertisement

The meeting was chaired by eminent Pediatric Neurologist Prof. Veena Kalra and built around the concept of “Collective Clinical Wisdom”—encouraging clinicians to question emerging science, exchange clinical experience and explore how individualized biological understanding could contribute to better outcomes for children with autism.

Advertisement

A major highlight was the scientific address by Prof. Richard E. Frye, MD, PhD, USA, Behavioral Child Neurologist and internationally recognized autism researcher. His session, “Prof. Richard E. Frye’s Experience in the Development of Folinic Acid Therapy in Autism,” examined cerebral folate transport dysfunction, Folate Receptor Alpha Autoantibodies (FRAA), biomarkers and the evolving research around leucovorin.

The session was moderated by eminent Pediatric Neurologist Dr. Lokesh Lingappa, who helped translate the emerging international evidence into clinically relevant questions for Indian practice. The interaction explored patient selection, the significance of FRAA testing, cerebral folate dysfunction and how clinicians can critically evaluate the potential role of leucovorin while building their own clinical experience and evidence.

Advertisement

Dr. Vinit Wankhede, Pediatric Neurologist, Secretary General Academy of Pediatric Neurology presented “Methylation Dysfunction in Autism,” examining metabolic pathways and their clinical relevance in Autism.

Dr. Deepak Gupta, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, discussed “Folate Pathway and Precision Therapy in Autism,” focusing on biomarkers, patient selection and individualized approaches.

Discussions also covered mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, gastrointestinal health, the gut-brain axis, sleep, speech and language development, challenging behaviours, co-factors and functional outcomes.

A central theme was the movement from a diagnosis-driven approach towards deeper biological understanding of the individual child.

The summit also addressed how clinical observations can be transformed into credible Indian scientific evidence. Dr. Sri Venkatesh Ganeshan, Head of Research & Development, ReligenDx, presented “Transforming Clinical Practice into Scientific Evidence,” moderated by Dr. Praveen Kumar, Head of Pediatric Neurology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

Dr. Biju Hameed, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist and Head of Pediatric Neurosciences, Mubadala Health, Abu Dhabi, added a global perspective on collaborative approaches in autism care.

Diptiman Tripathy, Managing Director, VEFA Lifesciences, said: “Our objective is to build confidence through science. If emerging evidence around cerebral folate biology, FRAA and leucovorin can help us better identify children who may benefit, India should participate in understanding that science, building clinical experience and generating its own evidence. VEFA Lifesciences has introduced NEUROVORIN-15 (Leucovorin Calcium 15 mg, a prescription medicine) in India.

Every child deserves a life of dignity, opportunity, and limitless possibility. www.vefalife.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)