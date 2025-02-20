Uno Show 'Em No Mercy - The Wildest, Most Chaotic Uno Ever!

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: UNO™ introduces, in India, its most ruthless edition yet: UNO Show 'Em No Mercy™, the ultimate showdown of strategy, sabotage and savage gameplay. Over the past three years, game nights have surged in popularity, becoming a favorite pastime for families, friends, and even office colleagues. UNO continues to bring people together with its simple, universal gameplay that transcends languages, generations and cultures.

Uno Show 'Em No Mercy: Higher Stakes, Bigger Betrayals

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy takes the classic game and dials up the drama and destruction with brand-new action cards designed to push friendships (and patience) to the limit:

* Wild Draw 10 Card - The ultimate power move, forcing the next player to draw 10 cards.

* Skip Everyone Card - Take another turn while skipping all opponents.

* Wild Color Roulette Card - The next player must keep drawing until they get the chosen color.

* Mercy Rule - If a player accumulates 25 cards, they're immediately out of the game.

Stacking rules now allow Draw 2, Draw 4, Draw 6, and Draw 10 cards to be piled on top of each other, creating massive draw penalties. Meanwhile, hand-swap mechanics shake things up as playing a '7' lets players swap hands, and playing a '0' forces everyone to rotate their hands.

The result? Total chaos, unexpected betrayals, and the most dramatic game nights ever.

India's Game Night Revolution Continues

India has seen an explosive rise in game night culture, with UNO at the forefront. From 2022 to 2024, its sales in India have more than doubled, proving that competitive, screen-free entertainment is back in a big way. 2025 marks a new era for India's game night culture, with UNO Show 'Em No Mercy leading the charge.

"We're thrilled to witness UNO's growth in India, bringing generations together with its thrilling, unpredictable gameplay," said Aditi Ravichandar, Head of Marketing, Mattel India. "Get ready to play the wildest game of UNO yet with UNO Show 'Em No Mercy. It's more than just a card game - it's a statement piece for every game night." As the #1 traditional game globally for the last three years, UNO remains a timeless classic while constantly evolving to keep players on their toes. Its wildly unpredictable gameplay, competitive edge, and universal appeal make it a must-have for every generation.

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy™ is now available online and at retail stores nationwide.

