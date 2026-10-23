Unseen Assagao Marks One Year of Coffee-Led Hospitality

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 23: Unseen Assagao marks its first anniversary with a proposition that puts coffee at the heart of hospitality, not as an amenity, but as the culture shaping the entire experience. Founded by Gaurav Narang, Founder of Coffee Culture and Unseen, the destination brings together boutique stays, an in-house roastery, Coffee Omakase, food, beverages, design and community.

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Over its first year, Unseen Assagao has brought this philosophy to life through a destination that changes character from morning to night while remaining rooted in its neighbourhood. Guests can check in, stop by for coffee, book Omakase or return for dinner, without needing to be overnight visitors. “We never wanted to build a hotel and simply put a great café inside it. The thought behind Unseen was much more fundamental – what happens if coffee becomes the culture from which the entire hospitality experience is created?” said Gaurav Narang, Founder, Coffee Culture and Unseen. “But coffee is ultimately the thread. The larger idea is about slowing down, discovery, people, culture and belonging.”

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Assagao’s independent restaurants and cafés, old homes, creative community and slower rhythm made it a deliberate choice for the first Unseen. The property was conceived to participate in the neighbourhood rather than stand apart from it. That relationship with place will guide the brand’s evolution: coffee-led, culture-rooted, design-forward and community-built. The philosophy stays consistent; the architecture, food and programming should reflect each location.

“Assagao is not a design template for every future Unseen. It is the first demonstration of the philosophy,” said Narang. “We want Unseen to travel without becoming generic.”

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ThunderBeach LLP, led by Krunal Shah, Nirav Desai and Hitesh Bhanushali, backed the first property and worked alongside Coffee Culture to bring Unseen, Coffee Culture and Uncultured to life in Assagao. Its partnership relates specifically to the Goa destination; the wider brand roadmap remains led by Unseen and Coffee Culture.

“What gave us conviction was that this was never presented as just another hotel,” said Krunal Shah, Partner, ThunderBeach LLP. “What has stood out is how many different relationships people can have with the same destination,” said Nirav Desai, Partner, ThunderBeach LLP.

“The coffee, rooms, food and community do not feel like separate businesses placed next to one another; they belong to the same world,” said Hitesh Bhanushali, Partner, ThunderBeach LLP.

Unseen’s model extends beyond room stays. Specialty coffee, roasting, Coffee Omakase, food and beverages, retail and B2B coffee sit alongside workshops, events, collaborations and private experiences, creating multiple ways to engage with the destination and multiple revenue streams within one hospitality experience.

As Unseen explores opportunities beyond Assagao, its focus is selective, culturally relevant growth rather than identical properties. Future destinations may involve hospitality asset owners, developers and regional partners, with each opportunity shaped by the property, market and local context.

“We are not interested in adding locations simply for the sake of scale. The next Unseen should exist because the place, the asset and the people around it make sense,” said Narang.

The ambition is a collection of distinctive destinations connected by one philosophy: hospitality built around coffee culture, with each neighbourhood shaping its own expression.

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