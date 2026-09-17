Unstop Acquires PerspectAI, Adding AI-native Game and People Science to its Hiring Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 17: Unstop, India’s largest talent engagement and hiring platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire PerspectAI. The proposed acquisition will expand Unstop’s product suite with deeper, evidence-backed talent signals designed to measure employability, identify future potential and enable better career and hiring decisions. The transaction terms were not disclosed.

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PerspectAI has built its approach at the intersection of Game Science, Data Science and People Science — GDP. Grounded in psychometrics, cognitive and behavioural sciences, and powered by artificial intelligence, its technology helps organisations understand how people think, learn, communicate, solve problems and respond to real-world situations. Together, this science generates behavioural and cognitive signals that can be translated into indicators of Employability, Role Fit, Future Potential and workplace performance. PerspectAI serves enterprise clients across banking and financial services, education, manufacturing and consumer technology, including Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Sons, Swiggy and Motilal Oswal.

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Unstop already enables employers to discover, engage and hire talent through an integrated platform. Bringing PerspectAI into this ecosystem will add a deeper layer of talent intelligence, helping employers evaluate candidates using richer indicators of ability, behaviour and potential alongside conventional credentials and proof of work.

Following completion and integration of the acquisition, Unstop plans to make these tools available across its customer base, including campus recruiters, lateral hiring teams and large enterprises. The combination will also help students and professionals build richer talent profiles that bring together demonstrated work, skills and scientifically derived indicators of capability and potential.

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The transaction will also create opportunities to bring Unstop’s wider talent engagement and hiring solutions to PerspectAI’s enterprise customers. Once the acquisition closes, PerspectAI’s founders and its engineering, quality and applied psychology teams will join Unstop. Jignesh Talasila, Co-founder and CEO of PerspectAI, will lead Unstop’s expansion into the Education and Government segments. Suraj Vanka, Co-founder and CTO of PerspectAI, will join Unstop’s product leadership team.

“PerspectAI is not a bet on a roadmap. It is a product that large, demanding enterprises already trust and pay for. That validation, together with the depth of the team’s work in game, data and people science, is why this acquisition makes sense for us. We are adding far more than a feature. We are bringing in a team that has spent years building new ways to understand talent and potential, and we plan to extend that intelligence to every client we serve and to our community of more than 32 million students and professionals.”

Ankit, Founder and CEO, Unstop “We built PerspectAI around a simple idea: Can we really understand human potential using games and AI? Over the years, we proved that approach with some of India’s most demanding enterprises. Joining Unstop gives us the opportunity to take what we have built to a much larger audience and gives our team a broader canvas on which to innovate. I look forward to leading Unstop’s expansion into Education and Government, where better ways of measuring employability and potential can have significant impact at scale.”

Jignesh Talasila, Co-founder and CEO, PerspectAI

About Unstop

Unstop is India’s largest talent engagement and hiring platform, connecting a community of more than 32 million students and professionals with companies looking to discover, engage, assess and hire talent.

About PerspectAI

PerspectAI, built by Loop Reality, brings together Game Science, Data Science and People Science to understand human capability and potential. Its platform uses psychometrics, cognitive and behavioural sciences, artificial intelligence and game-based experiences across cognitive and personality types to generate predictive talent intelligence across Employability, Role Fit, behavioural capability and Future Potential, supporting hiring, development and workforce decisions.

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