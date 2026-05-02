Unsynthetic Your Sleep. Customise Your Mattress.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Amouve, India's first organic sleep brand, has built its range around a single conviction: every material that touches your body should be the most honestly made version of itself. At the centre of that range is the Kapok mattress -- a fully plant-based, made-to-measure mattress built to the exact dimensions of the bed, the gadda, the diwan, or the sofa seater it is going into. Surrounding it is a complete ecosystem of organic cotton sleep and bath products: from GOTS-certified bed sheets and pillows to luxury bath towels used in some of India's finest hotels.

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UNSYNTHETIC YOUR SLEEP

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The question most people never think to ask when buying a mattress is a simple one: what is it made from? For the majority of mattresses on the market, whether sold as a single bed mattress, a double bed mattress, or a king-size mattress -- the core answer is the same: processed memory foam. It is a material chosen for manufacturing efficiency, not for the body that will spend a third of its life resting on it. People who sleep on foam mattresses frequently report sleeping warm, noticing a sharp chemical smell in the first weeks, or waking up feeling less restored than expected. These are not coincidences. They are the predictable results of a material that is neither breathable nor inert.

A pure cotton mattress, and particularly one filled with Kapok, known in South India as ilavam panju and also as silk cotton -- starts from a fundamentally different premise. Kapok is a silky, featherlight fibre harvested from the seed pods of the Ceiba tree. Amouve's mattresses are naturally hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking without any chemical processing. The Amouve Kapok Mattress encases this fibre in organic cotton fabric, that is unbleached, untreated and unblended. There is no memory foam, no synthetic latex, no polyester quilting. A natural mattress, in the most literal sense.

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"We get asked often whether a cotton mattress is good for daily sleeping, or whether kapok holds up the way foam does. The honest answer is that kapok has been doing this for centuries. We are not replacing foam with a plant. We are returning to a material that was never meant to be replaced."

-- Founder, Amouve

CUSTOMISE YOUR MATTRESS: BUILT FOR THE HOME YOU ACTUALLY HAVE

A cotton mattress king size is not the same as a cotton mattress single bed, and neither of them is the same as the gadda a diwan was built around. Indian homes do not conform to catalogue dimensions, and the mattress industry's insistence on a fixed menu of sizes has always been a compromise that the buyer absorbs quietly. Amouve does not offer that compromise. Every mattress is made to order, with hours of seasoned handcraftsmanship, tufted to the exact width, length, and thickness the customer specifies.

A single bed cotton mattress for a child's room. A double bed cotton mattress for a guest room that doubles as a study. A queen-size mattress for a frame that runs two inches longer than standard. A cotton mattress king size for a bed built into an architectural alcove. A foldable mattress for anyone who refuses to compromise on material just because the format folds. Amouve makes all of these, and anything in between, without treating a non-standard size as a special request. It is simply how every mattress here is made.

THE FOLDABLE COTTON MATTRESS

Not every home has a fixed bed for every sleeping surface it needs. The foldable cotton mattress is one of the most popular products in the natural sleep category. Most foldable mattresses on the market use foam, practical in form, but carrying the same material concerns as any other foam product. Amouve's foldable mattress offers the same pure Kapok cotton fill and organic cotton cover in a format designed to fold, store, and return to shape. For a guest room that becomes a home office, for floor - sleeping, for compact urban apartments a foldable cotton mattress is a daily-use item rather than an occasional one; the material honesty does not change with the format.

FROM THE GADDA TO THE LOUNGE CHAIR: NATURAL FILL ACROSS YOUR ENTIRE HOME

The logic of an unsynthetic home does not stop at the bedroom door. Amouve's Kapok customisation extends to every surface a body rests against. The diwan mattress -- a cotton gadda by another name, and one of the hardest sizes to source correctly in India, can be ordered to the exact dimension. The settee, the couch, the two-seater and three-seater sofa: all carry cushions that, in most homes, are filled with whatever foam or polyfill insert the manufacturer chose. Amouve replaces that fill with kapok, cut to the precise measurements of the furniture it is going into. For those who have invested in a luxury sofa or a lounge sofa and found that the seating cushions flatten or retain heat over time, a kapok fill is a meaningful upgrade. Lounge chair back cushions, sofa back cushions, floor cushions for low-seating arrangements -- each made to order, in the same organic cotton and kapok as the mattress range.

LUXURY BATH TOWELS: THE SAME STANDARD, CARRIED INTO THE BATHROOM

The same material logic that applies to the mattress applies to what you reach for after a shower. Amouve's luxury bath towels are made from extra-long staple GOTS-certified organic cotton, woven with a proprietary low-twist yarn that makes them more absorbent than Egyptian cotton or Turkish cotton towels, and considerably more durable than the softener-coated alternatives most brands sell. Available in 600 GSM and 700 GSM weights, they are used in some of India's most respected hotels, including the Taj, and are available for the home in bath towel, hand towel, face towel, bath mats and bath robe formats. No bleach. No fabric softeners. No chemical finishes that wash out after two uses. For those building a home around honest materials, the luxury bath towel is the natural companion to the mattress. Both sit against the skin for hours. Both deserve the same question: what are they actually made from?

HOW TO ORDER

Every Amouve mattress and custom fill product is made to order. Customers provide their dimensions at the time of purchase, and each piece is crafted individually. Standard sizes are available as a reference point. Lead times are communicated and range between 18-20 days. Amouve ships across India; international enquiries are handled directly through the website.

Shop the full range at http://www.amouve.com or reach the team on care@amouve.com or on +91 8850518520 (Whatsapp) for custom size guidance or any queries.

ABOUT AMOUVE

Amouve is India's first GOTS-certified organic cotton brand, working with over 900 certified organic farmers. The sleep range covers kapok mattresses, foldable mattresses, fitted and flat bed sheets, duvet covers and inserts, blankets, comforters, pillow covers, and orthopaedic and cervical pillows called the Kapok pillow and the Neem pillow. The bath range includes luxury bath towels (600 and 700 GSM), hand towels, face towels, bath robes, and bath mats, used by leading hospitality brands across India including the Taj. Custom Kapok diwans, settees, sofas, lounge chairs, and side and back cushions are available in any dimension. Every product is made without synthetics, shortcuts, or factory-standard compromises.

MEDIA CONTACT

Amouve

Email: care@amouve.com

Phone: +91 88505 18520

Website: www.amouve.com

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