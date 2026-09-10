Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India

The Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, has lauded Galgotias University for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture and the University of Yamanashi, describing it as a proud step for the state towards international academic and industrial collaboration. “I am pleased that Galgotias University in Uttar Pradesh has signed an MoU with the Japanese delegation. We would like to see more such partnerships between other universities in Uttar Pradesh and universities and institutions in Japan,” the Chief Minister said.

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The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the official institutional visit of a high-level Japanese delegation of more than two hundred members, led by His Excellency Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, which chose Galgotias University as the only university for its visit during the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Summit 2026, a marker of the state's success in building an investment-friendly environment. The collaboration opens a new chapter of academic and industry cooperation between India and Japan, prioritising three technologies central to the global sustainability agenda, namely Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicles and Semiconductors, while keeping the door open to partnerships across a wider range of disciplines.

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India and Japan share a natural affinity rooted in centuries of civilisational and cultural exchange and reinforced today by common democratic values and complementary strengths, with Japan's expertise in precision manufacturing and clean energy technology meeting India's scale and vast pool of young engineering and research talent. The engagement explored joint research programmes, technology exchange, faculty and student exchange and university-industry partnerships, and is a precursor to deeper cooperation in the coming weeks.

The visit itself marked a significant success for the Uttar Pradesh government, with Japanese investment of Rs 3,000 crore in the YEIDA region expected to create employment for around 10,000 young people. Commenting on this, Galgotias University Chancellor, Sunil Galgotia, said, "The substantial investment being made by Japan in the state is the result of the visionary thinking of Uttar Pradesh's illustrious and hardworking Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi, the improved law and order situation in UP is rapidly boosting investment in the state. The investment proposed by Japan in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region is a result of this very environment. On account of development and law and order, the Yogi model has today become an example across the entire country."

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In his conversation with the Japanese delegation, Chancellor Sunil Galgotia told them that Jewar, once known for criminals and crime, has today, through the resolve of the state government, become the 'jewel' not only of the state but of the entire country. The newly built world-class Noida International Airport in Jewar in the YEIDA region of Gautam Buddh Nagar has become an example for the whole country on account of its modernity, technology and facilities. The governance model that has come about under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being emulated across the country.

The Japanese team closely observed the world-class laboratories and classrooms at the University and praised the benefits accruing to the country's youth. The Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, Kotaro Nagasaki, was so impressed by the quality and grandeur of the university that he spontaneously remarked, "If I were 30 years younger, I too would take admission in Galgotias University and study here." His comment further enhanced the pride of the university and, alongside the praise of the delegation, again demonstrated how the university, with world-class facilities and a philosophy of active learning, is shaping its students in line with the changing expectations of industry.

Commenting on the landmark collaboration, Galgotias University CEO, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, said, “This MoU with Yamanashi Prefecture and the University of Yamanashi is a landmark moment for Galgotias University and for Uttar Pradesh. We deeply value the warmth, trust, and spirit of collaboration shown by our Japanese partners throughout this engagement. None of this would have been possible without the visionary leadership of our Hon'ble Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, whose relentless efforts to build a safe, investment-friendly, and forward-looking Uttar Pradesh continue to open doors for institutions like ours on the global stage.”

Galgotias University will continue to pursue collaborative research and industry-linked innovation in sustainable technologies, aligning its research capabilities and talent pipeline with national and international priorities.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hails the Memorandum of Understanding between Galgotias University and Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture and the University of Yamanashi.

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