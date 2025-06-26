UP Eyes $1 Trillion Gau-based Rural Economy

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 26: A major milestone in the Gau Rashtra Yatra by the Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) was marked on 25 June 2025 in Lucknow, when Narendra Kumar, Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, and Venugopal Naidu Puvvada met Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, the meeting underscored a unified mission to build a $1 trillion gau-based rural economy rooted in cow protection and organic agriculture.

It was a high-impact step toward aligning policy, people, and purpose with India's traditional strengths.

Advertisement

Bharat Singh Rajpurohit (Trustee and Director at RGSS- Indigenous Cattle Development) shed light on the key outcomes of the discussion in the meeting with Shyam Bihari Gupta. He said, "We talked about the sustainable management of 12 lakh+ cattle across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, we highlighted the potential of promoting organic farming through the use of cow dung as a viable alternative to chemical inputs. Also, we had a discussion about our ongoing Gau Rashtra Yatra and how it will tell the story of Gaupaalaks and Gausevaks across the country. We further drew his attention towards the development of Panchgavya-based rural entrepreneurship hubs. It will encourage more youth towards the path of dairy farming."

The Right Balance between Gauseva and Technology

Advertisement

During the meeting, a discussion took place about striking the right balance between Gauseva and technology.

Adding to the momentum was the involvement of Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Trustee and National Coordinator- Tech and Innovation at Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh. He said, "We presented our AI-first dairytech platform, Dairykhata, built for the empowerment of dairy farmers in rural and semi-urban areas. We kept our mission in front of Shyam Bihar that we want every gaushala to become a micro-enterprise. When we digitize even 10% of Indian gaushalas, the social and economic ripple effect could touch millions of rural lives. Through Dairykhata, we are aiming to revolutionize the way gaushalas and dairy farms run in our country, and its impact is going to be remarkable in the next 10 years."

"We brought the picture of full-scale digitalization of government and trust-run Gaushalas in front of Shyam Bihari Gupta and creation of a tech-integrated Gauseva ecosystem with end-to-end support. He was impressed by our initiative, and he promised to extend support in every possible way." Venugopal Naidu Puvvada concluded after this statement.

Cow Protection and Gau-aadharit Arthvyavastha

Narendra Kumar, Founder and National Convener of RGSS and Hindrise, known for his strategic approach to cow protection and rural development, highlighted the immediate need to replicate the successful models of Gau-aadharit Arthvyavastha on a larger scale.

"In the last 6 months, we have rescued and rehabilitated 5000+ inured and abandoned cows in our Hindrise Gau Sanvardhan Aashram, a unit of Hindrise Gaushala, in Noida and Aligarh and other associated Gaushalas. We have trained 10,000+ farmers in Panchgavya practices, and they have produced 4.2 lakh litres of organic Gau Ark and 3.5 lakh cow dung-based products, generating rural income and reviving ancient science." Narendra Kumar said.

"Shyam Bihari Gupta Ji has shown great enthusiasm for our approach. He intends to implement our scalable model of Gau-aadharit Arthvyavastha in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and could result in the creation of over 1 lakh new jobs." Narendra Kumar signed off after this statement.

This movement by Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) extends beyond cow protection, encompassing economic transformation, cultural revival, and climate-smart rural development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)