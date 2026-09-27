UP targets Rs 5 lakh crore in annual exports by 2030, amid push for USD 1 trillion economy goal: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh targets an increase in annual exports from around Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore by 2030, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said while addressing the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Goyal stated that expanding exports, investments, and global market access will contribute to the state’s objective of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

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He highlighted that as global markets open up to India through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Uttar Pradesh’s entrepreneurs will have greater opportunities to access international markets.

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He said that the state has emerged as a preferred investment destination, supported by favourable industrial policies and proactive industrial schemes, with major corporations arriving across sectors to create new employment opportunities.

Goyal said the next frontier for Uttar Pradesh’s development lies in expanding exports in global markets, attracting international investments, strengthening tourism and building global recognition for brands from the state.

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He noted that the state is strengthening its foundation for greater global trade and progressing towards its economic targets. He also cited the development of expressways, modern airports, and industrial parks, alongside expanding capacity in sectors such as defence, semiconductors, electronics, and other high-technology domains. He pointed to the expansion of a large robotics manufacturing facility in Greater Noida as an example of ongoing technological development.

"International events of this scale provide opportunities for direct access to global markets, enabling Uttar Pradesh’s diverse products, cuisines and services to reach international markets," Goyal said.

The Minister pointed out that the event drew significant international participation, including six partner countries, hundreds of delegates and exhibitors, and multiple buyer-seller meetings. He emphasised that the combination of modern technology, international enterprises, and the evolving craftsmanship and technical skills of the state's youth continues to drive development.

Goyal said the expanding global market access through FTAs, investments, tourism and international recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s products and brands would create new opportunities for the state’s entrepreneurs.

He called for active participation and cooperation from the trade and industrial community, stressing the need for coordination between the central and state governments, citizens, and youth to sustain the state’s export and economic growth trajectory. (ANI)

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