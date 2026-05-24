UP to get more than Rs 5,000 crore investment boost in YEIDA region; over 12,000 jobs likely

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is set to receive investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, with projects spanning solar energy, electronics, IT, railways and garment manufacturing expected to generate over 12,000 jobs, according to an official statement.

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The announcement comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over allotment letters to 17 companies for setting up industrial projects in the YEIDA region.

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According to the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), "Investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the YEIDA region" are expected to give "new industrial momentum to UP," while creating employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

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The statement said Uttar Pradesh is "continuously emerging as one of the country's biggest industrial and investment hubs" and added that the projects show the state is "no longer only an agriculture-based economy, but is emerging as a major centre for green energy, electronics, information technology, smart manufacturing and modern industries."

The biggest investment proposal came from CESC Green Power Ltd of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which will set up a 3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing unit on 100 acres. The company will invest Rs 3,805 crore, and the project is expected to create around 5,000 jobs.

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Integrated Batteries India Pvt Ltd will establish a 4 GW solar PV cell manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 1,146 crore, generating 500 jobs, the release stated.

In the IT and IT-enabled services sector, Arsenal Infosolutions Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 71.19 crore in an IT/ITES unit that is expected to generate 1,140 jobs, with "40 per cent of the jobs" reserved for locals, according to the statement.

Virtual Employee Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 48 crore in an IT/ITES project and create 600 jobs, while Amadeus India Pvt Ltd will establish an IT project worth Rs 160 crore, generating 275 jobs. Quarks Technosoft Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 47.47 crore in a data processing centre and employ around 1,800 people.

The electronics and manufacturing segment also saw multiple investment proposals. Sainath Sales and Services Pvt Ltd, Summercool Home Appliances Ltd, Angility Elektrotekniks Pvt Ltd, Alpha Communication LLP and Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd are among the companies investing in electronic products, appliances, transformers, EV chargers and electrical equipment manufacturing.

The release further stated that JMV LPS Ltd will set up a railway signalling products manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 54.80 crore, while Sahu International Attire Pvt Ltd will establish a ready-made garment manufacturing unit worth Rs 70 crore, creating nearly 2,000 jobs.

According to the DIPR statement, several companies have committed to prioritising local hiring, with some projects earmarking up to 90 per cent of jobs for local youth. (ANI)

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