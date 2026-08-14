Upcoming Meme Coins to Watch and the One Already Selling at Stage One

Key Takeaways • Meme coins held $24.85 billion on August 12, 2026, down 2.96 percent, with $1.46 billion traded in 24 hours.

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• SPX6900 changed hands at $0.3157 for $294 million, about 86.1 percent below the $2.27 it reached in July 2025.

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• Brett fell 5.5 percent to $0.003873, while Mog Coin sat at $0.0000000988 for a $38.6 million market value.

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• Bullski runs a 16-stage ladder on Ethereum with a 120 billion fixed supply, stage 1 at $0.00001 and a $0.0025 listing reference.

Lists of upcoming meme coins fill up fast, and most entries never reach an exchange at all. Checking what already exists is a better use of an hour. SPX6900, Brett, Mog Coin and Baby Doge all arrived recently and all trade today, inside a sector worth $24.85 billion on August 12, 2026 after a 2.96 percent fall.

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One name below is neither rumour nor listing, because the $BULLSKI sale already open prices stage 1 at $0.00001.

Where a New Meme Coin Actually Comes From Launches follow one of two paths. Either a token appears on an exchange with no warning and trades from minute one, or a project sells supply first at a published price and lists afterwards. Both routes produce winners and both produce plenty of nothing.

Knowing which path a name is on tells you exactly what can be checked before you spend.

Rumours dominate the first path, which is why lists of upcoming meme coins to watch age so badly. Sector conditions frame the rest. Traded volume reached $1.46 billion over 24 hours on August 12, 2026, real liquidity by any measure, and a reminder that one soft session drags the whole group down together.

Definition: A memecoin is a token built around a joke, a mascot or an internet moment rather than a product. Value comes from the crowd that gathers around it.

Recent Arrivals Already Trading, and Their August 12 Numbers SPX6900 is the largest of the four. SPX traded at $0.3157 for a $294 million market value, down 1.5 percent and roughly 86.1 percent from the $2.27 it printed in July 2025. Baby Doge followed at $62.9 million after a 4.8 percent drop, carrying a meme coin price of $0.00000000034.

Mog Coin sat at $0.0000000988 for $38.6 million, about 97.5 percent below its $0.00000402 record. Brett had the hardest session of the group, falling 5.5 percent to $0.003873 for $38.4 million, some 98.3 percent under $0.2342. Floki, an older name worth a look for scale, held $0.00002028 and $196 million, according to CoinGecko.

Line those five up and the spread jumps out. A $38 million token and a $294 million token answer to completely different amounts of money. That gap is the most useful number available when sorting top meme coins from everything else on the shelf.

Percentage moves land the same way on paper, yet the dollars behind them differ enormously.

Coin Price August 12, 2026 Market cap 24h move Record high SPX6900 (SPX) $0.3157 $294 million -1.5% $2.27 (July 2025) Floki (FLOKI) $0.00002028 $196 million Not reported $0.00034495 (June 2024) Baby Doge $0.00000000034 $62.9 million -4.8% Not reported Mog Coin $0.0000000988 $38.6 million Not reported $0.00000402 Brett $0.003873 $38.4 million -5.5% $0.2342 Bullski ($BULLSKI) $0.00001 at stage 1 Presale, not listed No market yet 16 rungs to $0.0025 The Bullski Stage Schedule, Published Before Anyone Buys Bullski takes the second path and puts its entire price list out in advance. A 16-stage ladder starts at stage 1 at $0.00001, moves to $0.000015, then $0.00002, and finishes against a $0.0025 listing reference. Reading the Bullski stage schedule shows every price before a single dollar leaves your wallet.

Structure sits underneath the joke. Supply is fixed at 120 billion tokens with no minting function, 40 percent of it moves through the sale, and the token is an ERC-20 on Ethereum with a contract verified on Etherscan. Liquidity locks at launch, team tokens vest on a schedule, and an audit is in process.

Good to know: Stage 1 allocated 1,192,283,023 tokens. Roughly 42.6 million were left on August 11, 2026, so the opening rung stands about 96 percent sold. Rungs advance when they fill, never on a countdown.

Reading a Launch Before the Crowd Finds It Four checks do most of the work. Find the supply figure and confirm it cannot grow. Find the contract on a block explorer.

Confirm whether liquidity locks at launch. Find a reason to hold once the first wave of attention moves on.

Skip that and you are trading on memecoin news alone, which travels faster than anyone can verify. Meme coin trading rewards speed, yet those four checks take five minutes and rule out most of what fails. Rankings of the best meme coins get rewritten constantly, so a repeatable filter beats a fresh list every time.

A closer look sits in our note on the next meme coin to explode, which runs through the current field. For names outside this sector, our list of the best crypto to buy in 2026 covers the wider market.

Joining While the Opening Rung Is Priced at $0.00001 Buying takes minutes rather than hours. Load an Ethereum wallet with ETH, BNB or USDT, open the official site, read whichever stage the counter shows that day, then enter $BULLSKI at the opening rung if it is the one live on screen.

Set your amount against the rest of your holdings before connecting anything. A sale position cannot be sold until listing day, unlike SPX at $294 million, where a market runs around the clock. Staking is available the same day, and a little spare ETH covers gas while Ethereum fees move about.

Payment works with ETH, BNB, or USDT, so most wallets already hold something the sale accepts.

Watch out: Counters shift through the day. Whichever rung shows on the official site as your order goes through is the price you actually pay.

Meme Coins: Questions Buyers Keep Asking What is a meme coin? It is a token built around humour, a mascot or an online community rather than a technical product. Dogecoin created the format, and the sector now holds $24.85 billion between hundreds of names. Supply, contract terms, and community size decide which of them last.

What are meme coins used for? Trading and community membership, mostly. Some add staking or referral rewards, which gives holders a reason to keep tokens rather than flip them straight away. Bullski runs both while its sale is open, so a position earns something before the ladder finishes.

Which upcoming meme coins to watch this year? Names with published terms deserve a slot ahead of names with a logo and a promise. Bullski publishes supply, all sixteen stage prices, and a $0.0025 listing reference before a single token trades. Terms work far better as a filter than volume of chatter.

Does a low meme coin price mean a bigger move ahead? Not on its own. Baby Doge at $0.00000000034 carries a $62.9 million base, while Brett at $0.003873 carries $38.4 million behind a much higher sticker. Base size drives what happens next, not the number of zeros.

For More Information Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

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