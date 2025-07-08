DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / UPI gains global ground as transactions surge and new partnerships emerge

UPI gains global ground as transactions surge and new partnerships emerge

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] July 8 (ANI): Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's flagship digital payments system, continues to reshape the country's digital economy while also emerging as a tool of diplomatic outreach and international collaboration.

Advertisement

Beyond enabling instant P2P and P2M money transfers, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has steadily introduced new features on UPI to enhance the user experience and move beyond the commoditized space of payments.

These include cross-border payments, integrations with loan and insurance services, and various other unique offerings.

Advertisement

The growing international footprint of UPI was on display during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Trinidad and Tobago on July 3-4.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The two countries expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in the digital domain. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trinidad and Tobago on becoming the first Caribbean country to adopt Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's flagship digital payment platform."

Advertisement

The MEA added, "They agreed to explore further collaboration in the implementation of India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Trinidad and Tobago requested support from India in digitization and upgradation of the system for state land registration. The leaders also underlined that digital governance and public service delivery can act as enablers of inclusive development, innovation and national competitiveness."

This diplomatic milestone follows another notable development during PM Modi's official visit to Cyprus in June 2025, where NPCI and Eurobank Cyprus reached an understanding to introduce UPI for cross-border payments between the two countries, aimed at deepening their economic engagement.

Domestically, UPI usage continues to scale new heights. In June 2025 alone, the platform recorded transactions worth Rs 24,03,930 crore. The growth in UPI's adoption has been exponential, with both transaction value and volume registering YoY increases measured in multiples rather than percentages.

Adding a new dimension to how market sentiment gauges' digital trends, India's largest opinion trading platform, Probo, has seen increasing trader interest in UPI-related forecasts.

An event contract on Probo - as of July 8, with approximately 3,000 active traders - assigns an 80% probability that UPI transaction value will hit or exceed Rs 25,00,000 crore in July 2025. As of July 7, per the NPCI official website the UPI transaction value had reached Rs 6,60,102 crore. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts