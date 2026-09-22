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Home / Business / UPI MDR, GST explained: Here's why most merchants , consumers won't be affected

UPI MDR, GST explained: Here's why most merchants , consumers won't be affected

Transactions up to Rs 2,000 continue to have zero Merchant Discount Rate, therefore, 0 GST impact

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:36 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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NPCI noted that Merchant Discount Rate applies only to P2M transactions above Rs 2,000. Pic: iStock
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The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday dismissed concerns that GST on UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will raise digital payment costs for small merchants, stating that most transactions will not be impacted.

In its official X account, NPCI wrote, “Certain media reports have alleged that GST on UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will burden small merchants and make digital payments costly. This is incorrect.”

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NPCI noted that MDR applies only to P2M transactions above Rs 2,000. Transactions up to Rs 2,000 continue to have zero MDR and, therefore, zero GST impact.

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It highlighted that the government data indicates that transactions of up to Rs 2,000 constitute more than 96 percent of UPI merchant transaction volume. As a result, the overwhelming majority of UPI payments will not attract MDR and hence no GST on MDR.

Also, GST paid on MDR by a merchant will be adjusted against the GST payable on the sale of goods, in the same manner that input taxes are set off against output tax liability. Consequently, merchants do not bear the cost of GST on the MDR amount paid by them.

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Furthermore, the payment body asserted that the merchants with monthly UPI receipts of up to Rs 1 lakh are not liable to pay MDR and therefore do not even have the issue of GST on MDR. Hence, apprehensions that GST on MDR will impose an additional burden on merchants are misplaced.

It added that the overwhelming majority of UPI transactions and small merchants remain unaffected.

Meanwhile, the impact on customers will not be direct. Earlier, NPCI had stated that the MDR cannot be transferred to consumers. The government had made it clear that UPI app providers are not allowed to charge platform fees or hidden costs, and banks have been recommended to make sure merchants do not transfer the MDR to consumers.

The impact on consumers will still rely on how retailers adjust to the increased expenses. A seller that incurs the MDR experiences a slight reduction in its profit; one that modifies prices or alters payment incentives might indirectly transfer part of the expense.

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