UPI new rules from August 1: Here are the key changes

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement new UPI rules starting Friday, August 1, to improve app performance and reduce fraud.

NPCI aims to make UPI faster, safer, and more reliable through these updates.

The changes apply to all major UPI platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Users will now be limited to 50 bank balance checks per day, and balance may be shown with every transaction. Auto payments will only be processed during non-peak hours to reduce system load. Bank details can be accessed up to 25 times daily, and the recipient’s registered name will be shown before each transfer to prevent mistakes.

Bank balance enquiry

Users can check their bank balance up to 50 times per day.

UPI apps may limit or pause balance checks during peak traffic hours.

Users will now see their available balance with every transaction.

Autopay

Auto payment Processing (Autopay) transactions will be processed only during non-peak hours:

Before 10:00 AM

Between 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

After 9:30 PM

If scheduled during peak hours, payments may occur before or after the set time.

Failed autopay transactions will get retry attempts; if unsuccessful, the payment will be canceled.

Bank details

Users can view the list of banks linked to their mobile number.

Access is limited to 25 times per day.

Requests must be user-initiated after selecting the issuer’s bank in the UPI app.

Transaction checks

Unconfirmed transactions will now update quickly instead of showing as “pending.”

Users can check a payment’s status only 3 times, with a 90-second gap between each attempt.

Recipient name

The registered name of the recipient will be shown before each transaction.

This will help users avoid fraud or wrong transfers.

The name will appear alongside the transaction ID.

Penalties

NPCI may impose penalties for non-compliance, including:

API restrictions

Suspension of onboarding new users

Fines or further actions

How new rules helps

Enhance the performance of UPI applications

Reduce the risk of fraud

Manage system load during peak hours

Ensure greater transparency and user control