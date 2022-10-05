UPI payments breach Rs 11 lakh-cr milestone

New Delhi, October 4
Payment through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has crossed a milestone of Rs 11 lakh crore in September, as per the data released by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
During the month, 678 crore transactions in volume terms were done on the platform launched in 2016. Payment through UPI had crossed Rs 10 lakh crore in May this year.
Last month, as many as 657.9 crore transactions worth Rs 10.72 lakh crore had taken place.
UPI is an instant real-time payment system which facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. The transaction is done through mobile in easy steps. Besides, there are no charges applicable for the UPI transaction so far. Moreover, UPI has played a key role in the country becoming almost cashless economy.
The inexpensive medium for cashless transactions has been gaining traction month-on-month basis.
As per NPCI data, in June 2022, the transaction value under UPI digital payments moderated marginally at Rs 10,14,384 crore from Rs 10,41,506 crore in May. It increased to Rs 10,62,747 crore in July.
