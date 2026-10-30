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Home / Business / UPI payments expanded to online bookings at tourist attractions in UAE, Singapore

UPI payments expanded to online bookings at tourist attractions in UAE, Singapore

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Indian travellers can now use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps to book tickets online for major tourist attractions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore, including At the Top, Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

"Indian visitors planning travel to two of the world's premier destinations can now seamlessly book experiences and make online payments using their preferred Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps," the ministry said in a release.

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The facility has been enabled through partnerships announced by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), with payment service providers in the two countries.

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In the UAE, NIPL has partnered with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to enable UPI payments for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, making it the first UAE attraction to implement UPI for e-commerce transactions.

In Singapore, NIPL has collaborated with FOMO Pay to extend UPI acceptance to Resorts World Sentosa, covering attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

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"The integration of UPI for online purchases at world-class global destinations like At the Top, Burj Khalifa and iconic Resorts World Sentosa attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark, addresses the growing demand for trusted cross-border payment experiences," the ministry said.

The partnerships were announced on July 29 for the UAE and September 9 for Singapore.

UPI is currently accepted in 10 countries, including Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece.

Earlier, UPI-based ticket bookings for the Eiffel Tower in France were introduced on January 26, 2024.

Uzbekistan is expected to become the 11th country to accept UPI following a commercial agreement announced on August 30. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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