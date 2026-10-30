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Home / Business / UPI payments now accepted for online bookings at Burj Khalifa, Resorts World Sentosa

UPI payments now accepted for online bookings at Burj Khalifa, Resorts World Sentosa

Earlier, the ticketing facility for Eiffel Tower via India’s UPI was launched on January 26, 2024

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:33 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The integration of UPI for online purchases at world-class global destinations addresses the growing demand for trusted cross-border payment experiences. Representative image: Reuters/file
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Indian visitors to the UAE and Singapore can now book experiences seamlessly with Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to the statement release by Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Indian visitors planning travel to two of the world’s premier destinations can now seamlessly book experiences and make online payments using their preferred UPI apps.

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This development marks a significant step in enabling easier, currency-friction-free planning for Indian travellers globally.

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NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), announced its strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore on July 29, 2026, and September 9, 2026, respectively, to enable UPI for online bookings.

For the UAE, in partnership with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment, UPI acceptance is enabled for At the Top, Burj Khalifa, marking the first UAE attraction to implement UPI for e-commerce.

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For Singapore, in collaboration with FOMO Pay, a leading payment institution, UPI acceptance is expanded to Resorts World Sentosa, a significant step that follows the Singapore market welcoming 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025.

The integration of UPI for online purchases at world-class global destinations like At the Top, Burj Khalifa and iconic Resorts World Sentosa attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark, addresses the growing demand for trusted cross-border payment experiences.

It strengthens the digital and economic bridge between India and both the UAE and Singapore, empowering Indian travellers with seamless, secure and familiar financial tools.

Earlier, the ticketing facility for Eiffel Tower via India’s UPI was launched on January 26, 2024. Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece, enabling Indian travellers to make seamless payments abroad through UPI.

Uzbekistan is set to become the 11th on the list, following a commercial agreement announced on 30th August 2026 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan.

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