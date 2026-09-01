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Home / Business / UPI transactions hit record level of Rs 29.8 lakh crore in August; volume reaches new high

UPI transactions hit record level of Rs 29.8 lakh crore in August; volume reaches new high

Unified Payments Interface is currently recognised in 11 countries, the most recent of which is Uzbekistan

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Transactions carried out through the widely used Unified Payments Interface (UPI) totaled Rs 29.8 lakh crore in August, close to the record-high level, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday.

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In May and July of 2026, UPI transactions reached a record high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore.

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According to the data, the volume of UPI transactions in August reached a record of 24.51 billion, significantly more than the previous month's 23.66 billion. This year, the volume was 23.2 billion in May and 22.72 billion in June. August's transaction value was Rs 29.82 lakh crore, a 20 per cent yearly increase from Rs 24.85 lakh crore in the same month last year.

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According to NPCI data, UPI volume increased by 22 per cent annually to 24.51 billion in August compared to 19.63 billion in the same month the previous year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association collaborated to create NPCI, an umbrella organisation for running retail payment and settlement systems in India (IBA). When making purchases, it operates the UPI, which is used for real-time payments between peers or at the merchant's end.

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About its international reach, UPI is currently recognised in eleven countries, the most recent of which is Uzbekistan. Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Greece are among the other nations that accept UPI.

Since its inception on August 25, 2016, the UPI has completely changed the digital payments landscape in India. Over the course of ten years, the transaction value has increased more than 4,000 times, from Rs 0.07 lakh crore in FY17 to about Rs 314 lakh crore in FY26.

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