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Home / Business / UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000 will not incur bank fees: What it means for users

UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000 will not incur bank fees: What it means for users

The proposed 0.4% rate is not conclusive, and the final fee, along with its distribution within the payments ecosystem, is yet to be determined

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The government has announced regulations stating that banks and payment system providers are prohibited from charging fees on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000, clarifying the recent discussion on potential fees for digital payments.

The Ministry of Finance on Monday released a gazette notice in accordance with the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007. It specified UPI transactions not exceeding Rs 2,000 and debit card payments via RuPay as electronic payment methods for which customers cannot incur charges.

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The notification follows concerns regarding potential fees on UPI transactions after the approval of the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Act in Parliament, which suggested modifications to the legal structure overseeing payment systems.

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It indicates that transactions up to Rs 2,000 will be free of charges, allowing for the imposition of fees on transactions that exceed this limit.

Related News: Merchant charges for UPI soon? Payments above Rs 2,000 may attract a fee

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The government has defined two types of electronic payments under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act: RuPay debit card transactions and UPI payments not exceeding Rs 2,000.

In these transactions, banks and payment system providers cannot reclaim fees from customers, whether directly or indirectly.

Does this imply that UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will now incur fees?

No, not by itself. The notice does not indicate that users will incur a charge for any UPI transaction exceeding Rs 2,000 as of now.

Rather, it establishes a structure through which fees might be implemented for specific transactions. The ultimate choice regarding the application of charges above the threshold and determining the rate will be made by the UPI and Services Steering Committee led by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The proposed 0.4 per cent rate is not conclusive, and the final fee, along with its distribution within the payments ecosystem, is yet to be determined.

What implications does this have for average UPI users?

For regular users, there is no instant alteration in how UPI payments function.

According to the latest notification, an individual making a payment of Rs 500, Rs 1,500, or Rs 2,000 via UPI is exempt from paying a transaction fee to any bank or payment system provider.

Currently, there is no consumer fee announced by the government that automatically applies for transactions of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 since they exceed Rs 2,000. The crucial aspect is that Rs 2,000 is not a newly established upper limit for complimentary UPI transactions.

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