UPI volumes dip 1.8% in September to 24.07 billion transactions after August peak

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction volumes declined slightly in September, dropping 1.8 per cent month-on-month to 24.07 billion from a peak of 24.51 billion transactions in August, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The value of UPI transactions fell 1.5 per cent month-on-month to Rs 29.37 lakh crore in September, down from Rs 29.82 lakh crore in August.

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Despite the monthly drop, UPI transaction volume grew 23 per cent year-on-year in September, while transaction value increased 18 per cent. The volume growth was marginally higher than the 22 per cent year-on-year rise recorded in August.

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In September, UPI processed an average of 802 million transactions daily, up from 791 million in August. The average daily transaction value rose to Rs 97,913 crore from Rs 96,205 crore in the previous month.

The UPI ecosystem has been closely watching the Centre’s new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) structure, scheduled to be implemented from October 15.

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Under the framework, eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent, capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Person-to-person transactions will remain free of MDR.

The proposed fees have sparked concerns among merchants and retailers, with industry bodies warning that MDR could discourage businesses from using UPI, especially during the festive season when transaction values usually rise.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) and All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) had called for a ‘No UPI Day’ protest on October 2 against the proposed MDR framework.

The protest was later called off after representatives of 20 trade associations met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to convey their concerns.