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Home / Business / UPI’s increasing volumes require investment, low MDR can facilitate this: SBI Chairman

UPI’s increasing volumes require investment, low MDR can facilitate this: SBI Chairman

MDR is a charge linked to handling merchant payments and is typically paid by merchants to acquiring banks or payment service providers

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:36 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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“SBI manages nearly 400 million financial and non-financial transactions daily through UPI,” chairman C S Setty mentioned, noting that the bank performs real-time monitoring on numerous transactions exceeding the Rs 5,000 limit. Reuters file
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State Bank of India (SBI) chairman C S Setty on Monday supported the minimal merchant discount rate (MDR) for certain Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, indicating that this approach could help banks in financing increasing transaction volumes and handling related risks while not greatly impacting consumers.

Speaking at the event, Setty mentioned that the UPI ecosystem in India needs ongoing investment in computing infrastructure and real-time fraud detection as digital transactions expand.

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“SBI manages nearly 400 million financial and non-financial transactions daily through UPI,” he mentioned, noting that the bank performs real-time monitoring on numerous transactions exceeding the Rs 5,000 limit.

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Setty said that banks will keep investing to help customers; however, a lack of sufficient economic incentives might impact the overall ecosystem’s capacity to finance the required infrastructure.

He stated that the suggested minimal MDR would assist in backing these investments. MDR is a charge linked to handling merchant payments and is typically paid by merchants to acquiring banks or payment service providers.

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Setty noted that 98 percent of transactions would not incur MDR, according to the proposal under discussion. Person-to-person (P2P) transactions, representing a major portion of UPI activity, would continue to be exempt.

When questioned on how banks might stop merchants from transferring the charge to customers, Setty stated that protections would be necessary to ensure that consumers remained unaffected.

He said that banks should enhance service-level agreements with merchants and refine complaint resolution processes to tackle instances when customers face additional charges. Monitoring at the transaction level would be essential to detect such happenings.

Setty added that SBI was collaborating with the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), merchants, and merchant acquirers to create a model aimed at preventing the costs from being transferred to consumers, as much as technically possible.

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