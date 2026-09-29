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Home / Business / UPITS 2026 concludes with 4,400 MoUs worth Rs 6,500 crore; business worth Rs 15,500 crore estimated

UPITS 2026 concludes with 4,400 MoUs worth Rs 6,500 crore; business worth Rs 15,500 crore estimated

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 concluded on Tuesday with the signing of 4,400 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately Rs 6,500 crore (around USD 680 million), while potential business worth around Rs 15,500 crore was estimated from business enquiries received during the event.

The fourth edition of the trade show was held at the India Expo Centre & Mart from September 25 to 29. Official figures from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) cited in the press release indicated that the event recorded 41,500 B2B and business meetings.

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Of these, 13,500 meetings took place in the Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet (RBSM) area, while approximately 28,000 business interactions were recorded in the main exhibition area.

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Through these meetings, domestic and international buyers directly worked out the framework for long-term business partnerships with the state’s entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

A total footfall of 5,98,693 visitors and buyers was registered across the five days, comprising 1,74,990 domestic business buyers and 4,23,703 general visitors.

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The figures represented an increase across key business parameters compared to the 2025 edition. Total B2B meetings increased by 31.12 per cent from 31,650 in 2025 to 41,500 this year. Sessions with foreign buyers in the RBSM section rose by 123.1 per cent from 6,050 to 13,500, while meetings in the main exhibition area grew by 9.38 per cent.

The number of MoUs signed rose by 12.82 per cent from 3,900 to 4,400, while their estimated value rose by 142.54 per cent from Rs 2,680 crore (USD 425 million) to Rs 6,500 crore (USD 680 million). Business enquiries also recorded a 24 per cent rise, leading to an estimated potential business increase from Rs 12,500 crore to Rs 15,500 crore.

International participation expanded from a single partner country, Russia, in the previous edition to six partner nations this year, namely Russia, Austria, Japan, Singapore, Belarus, and Vietnam. Overseas delegations engaged with sectors including manufacturing, information technology, electronics, textiles, and agri-food processing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious “One District, One Dish (ODOC)” scheme remained the main attraction among foreign and domestic buyers throughout the event. Traditional crafts, handloom products, brass products, carpets, the leather industry and distinctive agricultural products from the state’s 75 districts gained direct access to the global market.

With MSMEs and local artisans receiving direct orders from international companies, the event’s business character proved to be more practical and result-oriented.

Overall, the event has proved to be a concrete and significant milestone towards making the state a one-trillion-dollar economy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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