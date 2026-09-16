UPS names Bernard Jiang President of Asia Pacific

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 16: UPS (NYSE: UPS), the global leader in complex, premium logistics, has appointed Bernard Jiang as President, Asia Pacific.

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Jiang succeeds Wilfredo Ramos, who was recently appointed UPS Executive Vice President and Chief International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Officer.

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In his new role, Jiang will lead UPS's Small Package and Supply Chain Solutions business across Asia Pacific, one of the world's most dynamic and strategically important trade regions.

"Bernard knows our customers and the region exceptionally well," said Wilfredo Ramos, Executive Vice President and Chief International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Officer. "His experience across healthcare, supply chain solutions, strategy and small package operations gives him a unique perspective on how customer needs, supply chains and trade flows are evolving across Asia Pacific. He has consistently delivered results while leading teams across different parts of the business. I'm excited to see him build on that track record and lead the next chapter of growth for the region."

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Regional Leadership for a Growing Asia Pacific

Jiang has more than 20 years of experience at UPS, having helped expand the company's healthcare and contract logistics capabilities, led strategic initiatives across South Asia markets and most recently served as President, China. In that role, he led the business through a rapidly evolving operating environment while strengthening customer relationships and maintaining a focus on long-term growth.

Jiang will be supported by an experienced leadership team across the region, including Daryl Tay, President, North Asia and APAC Operations & Strategy; Gregory Goba-Blé, President, South Asia Pacific; and Squall Wang, President, China.

Together, they bring deep experience across many of Asia Pacific's most important markets and trade corridors, helping UPS stay close to customers and respond to opportunities across an evolving region. Goba-Blé was recently promoted to President, South Asia Pacific, while Wang recently succeeded Jiang as President, China.

Investing Ahead of Demand

Asia Pacific remains a critical growth engine for global trade, with businesses seeking resilient supply chains, stronger connectivity and trusted logistics expertise as trade routes and operating environments continue to evolve.

UPS continues to make targeted investments that help customers move goods with greater speed, reliability and confidence. Recent investments include the opening of the Taoyuan International Logistics Center in Taiwan region, the expansion of its Incheon air hub in South Korea, the construction of new air hubs in Clark, Philippines and Hong Kong SAR.

Together, these investments are strengthening UPS's global connectivity and helping customers adapt to a region that continues to reshape the future of global trade.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest companies, with 2025 revenue of $88.7 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, "Moving our world forward by delivering what matters," the company's approximately 460,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and investors.ups.com

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