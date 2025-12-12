'Uptrend' brings you a trusted beauty, grooming & wellness booking platform - 'Keep Glowing, Keep Growing'

As part of the rollout, Uptrend introduces Uptrend Partners - a special program for salons, spas, tattoo studios and wellness chains. Partners get extra visibility, support for bringing in clients, and tools to help their business thrive.

Advertisement

Uptrend is coming soon to major cities across India, and onboarding is already underway. The promise is simple: beauty, wellness and self-care made easy, trustworthy, and accessible to everyone.

Advertisement

Getting a salon, spa or wellness appointment shouldn’t feel like a chore. With Uptrend launch in India, that’s now a lot simpler and more reliable, all you need is one easy app.

Advertisement

Whether it’s a haircut, a soothing massage, yoga, a wellness ritual or a beauty treatment, Uptrend gathers trusted professionals in one place. You can browse genuine reviews, check real-time availability, and book appointments quickly, without confusion or hidden costs.

For users, this means peace of mind. Verified experts, clear service menus, honest pricing, and flexible cancellation, everything designed to make your self-care stress-free and straightforward. For wellness professionals, Uptrend offers more than just bookings. It gives them a real digital platform to build trust, connect with customers, and grow their business with less of the usual hassle.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, Uptrend also brings a simple, easy-to-use management system. A unified dashboard lets partners organise appointments, track performance, manage staff and customer interactions, so that they can focus on providing great services, not admin work.

Keep Glowing, Keep Growing with Uptrend.

Available on Google Play Store & Apple App Store (Search: Uptrend & Uptrend Partners)

User Platform: https://uptrendindia.in/

Partner Platform: https://partners.uptrendindia.in/

Social Links:

Instagram: uptrendindiaofficial ; uptrend_partner

Facebook: uptrendindiaofficial ; uptrendpartners

Youtube: uptrendindiaofficial ; uptrendpartners

LinkedIn: Uptrend Official ; Uptrend Partners

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)