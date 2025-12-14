Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The growing urban demand for fresh fruits through online e-commerce platforms is providing a new avenue for rural farmers to boost their income.

In Sambhal, farmers are tapping into this opportunity by collaborating with sellers on these platforms, allowing them to sell their premium strawberries to customers across India.

This shift to digital sales is transforming traditional farming, expanding market reach, and enhancing farmers' livelihoods in the region.

One such farmer, Mohammad Gulrez, has partnered with a prominent online retail company to supply fresh, high-quality strawberries to cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and even Guwahati.

Sharing insights into his farming methods, Gulrez explained that he plants his strawberries in late September or early October and works hard to protect them from the cold and fog during the winter months.

Speaking to ANI, Gulrez added, "I've been growing strawberries for the past 10-12 years, with around 10 acres of crops. The weather is fine, and I plant the crop in late September or early October. The farming cycle lasts for about four months. I pack the strawberries carefully using tissue paper and send them to Delhi. I supply the fruit to Apple Agro, which then sells them online."

"I pack the strawberries myself, ensuring only the best quality goes out. The company receives the product in about 4 to 5 hours. The strawberries are then delivered to customers who order online. The company demands top-quality produce, and I make sure only the best reaches them while discarding any subpar ones," Gulrez said.

The farmers also emphasised that only the highest-quality produce reaches consumers. India's diverse climate ensures the availability of a wide variety of fresh fruits & vegetables. The major fruits grown in India are mangoes, grapes, apples, strawberries, apricots, oranges, fresh bananas, avocados, guava, litchi, papaya, sapota and watermelons.

The growing demand for high-quality strawberries has led to a significant increase in online orders.

According to the farmers, their produce is now reaching a wider customer base, with shipments sent out to cities across India, including Delhi, Kanpur, and Guwahati.

"The produce is sold at about Rs 300 per kilogram and is shipped to markets in Delhi and Kanpur, as well as other locations," said Ashok Kumar, a worker involved in the strawberry cultivation process.

Anita, another worker, added, "After the leaves grow excessively, we remove the yellow leaves. It takes about one to one and a half months for the crop to mature. Right now, we are placing wires and covering the crops with plastic sheets to protect them from the fog. We start checking the crops from around 4-5 pm, and many of us are involved in harvesting."

Another farmer, Sumit Kumar, shared that they have been growing strawberries for the past three years on 60 bighas of land.

He said that after the fruit matures in about 45 days, they sell it to the different markets.

"The strawberries are sent to markets in cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, and Assam," Kumar added.

Farmers in the region hope the growing trend of online strawberry sales will continue to help them reach new markets and increase their profits, while also showcasing the potential of high-tech farming methods in rural India. (ANI)

