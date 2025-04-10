DT
PT
Home / Business / Urban labour force participation rate rises marginally, rural unemployment sees slight decline from 2023 to 2024

Urban labour force participation rate rises marginally, rural unemployment sees slight decline from 2023 to 2024

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas saw a marginal increase, while the Rural unemployment slightly decreased between 2023 and 2024, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics &amp; Programme Implementation on Wednesday.
ANI
Updated At : 07:51 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in urban areas saw a marginal increase, while the rural unemployment slightly decreased between 2023 and 2024, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Wednesday.

The data revealed that LFPR in urban areas saw a marginal increase, with male participation rising from 74.3 per cent in 2023 to 75.6 per cent in 2024.

Female participation also saw a slight uptick from 25.5 per cent to 25.8 per cent. As a result, the overall LFPR in urban areas increased from 50.3 per cent to 51.0 per cent. However, the national LFPR remained largely unchanged at 59.6 per cent, down slightly from 59.8 per cent in 2023, the data revealed.

Worker Population Ratio (WPR) also showed improvements in urban areas, increasing from 47.0 per cent to 47.6 per cent. At the national level, however, WPR remained stable, with only a slight decrease from 58.0 per cent to 57.7 per cent, indicating a small dip in employment despite stable participation rates.

On the other hand, the data reveals that the unemployment rate saw minor fluctuations across different areas. Rural unemployment slightly decreased from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent, with reductions for both males and females.

In urban areas, male unemployment rose slightly from 6.0 per cent to 6.1 per cent, while female unemployment dropped from 8.9 per cent to 8.2 per cent. The overall urban unemployment rate remained stable at 6.7 per cent.

At the national level, the unemployment rate improved slightly from 5.0 per cent to 4.9 per cent, which suggests minor progress in employment opportunities in the country, the data suggests.

The data shows a decline in unpaid helpers in household enterprises, especially among rural females, contributed to a decrease in LFPR in rural areas, where the percentage of helpers in Household Enterprises fell from 19.9 per cent to 18.1 per cent. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

