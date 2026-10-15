DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Urban youth unemployment rises to 19% in September, reaches 26.6% among young women

Urban youth unemployment rises to 19% in September, reaches 26.6% among young women

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:31 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Unemployment among urban youth aged 15–29 years rose to 19 per cent in September 2026, with the rate among young women reaching 26.6 per cent, according to government data released on Thursday.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in its Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Monthly Bulletin for September 2026, reported that urban youth unemployment increased from 18.7 per cent in August to 19 per cent in September, continuing an upward trend since May, when it stood at 17.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Among young urban women, unemployment increased from 26.4 per cent to 26.6 per cent, while the rate among young urban men rose from 16.2 per cent to 16.4 per cent.

Advertisement

At the national level, youth unemployment edged up from 15.1 per cent to 15.2 per cent, while rural youth unemployment declined marginally from 13.3 per cent to 13.2 per cent.

While urban youth unemployment rose, overall urban workforce participation among people aged 15 years and above improved in September.

Advertisement

"Urban workforce participation strengthened across genders," the ministry said in its official press release.

The urban Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the proportion of people employed, increased from 47 per cent in August to 47.2 per cent in September, its highest level since October 2025.

Urban female labour force participation also increased from 25.4 per cent to 25.9 per cent, reaching its highest level since October 2025.

The ministry stated, "Urban female LFPR recorded a notable month-on-month increase of 0.5 percentage points, rising from 25.4% to 25.9% and reaching its highest level since October 2025."

However, unemployment among urban women aged 15 years and above also increased from 8.9 per cent to 9.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's overall unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5 per cent in September, compared with August, although it declined from 5.2 per cent a year earlier.

"Overall UR (15+ years) remained stable at 5.0% in September 2026, down by 0.2 percentage points from September 2025," the ministry said.

Urban unemployment rose marginally from 6.8 per cent to 6.9 per cent, while rural unemployment increased from 4.1 per cent to 4.2 per cent.

The September PLFS estimates are based on a survey of 3,70,513 people across rural and urban India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts