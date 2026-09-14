UrbanPro Brings Tutor Discovery to ChatGPT, Rethinking How Learners Find Teachers How Learners Discover Tutors

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14: UrbanPro is bringing tutor discovery into the age of conversational AI.

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For years, finding a tutor online has largely meant typing a subject into a search box, applying filters and comparing profiles. But the way people express what they need is rarely that simple. A learner may have a specific goal, skill level, schedule, learning preference or challenge they want a teacher to address.

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UrbanPro believes the next phase of discovery will be more conversational — where learners describe what they want to learn, while AI helps translate that intent into relevant options.

As part of this shift, UrbanPro TutorFinder is now live on ChatGPT and available through the ChatGPT Plugins Directory, enabling learners to discover relevant UrbanPro tutors throughnatural-language conversations.

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How the Tutor Finder Experience Works

With UrbanPro Tutor Finder on ChatGPT, learners can start by describing what they want to learn in the same way they would explain their requirement to another person.

Instead of selecting multiple filters upfront, learners can share details such as the subject or skill, learning goal, current level, preferred mode, timing and other requirements as part of the conversation.

UrbanPro Tutor Finder uses this context to identify relevant tutor options from UrbanPro. Learners can then explore these options and continue their tutor discovery journey on UrbanPro.

For example, the experience could begin with:

“I am looking for an online Maths tutor for my Class 8 daughter. She needs help with algebra and is available on weekday evenings.”

The key difference is that the learner can start with the complete requirement, rather than first translating that requirement into individual search terms and filters.

From Search to Intent

For UrbanPro, the opportunity is not simply to move tutor search to another platform. It is to rethink how learner intent is understood at the beginning of the discovery journey.

Choosing a teacher often depends on more than the subject being taught. Learners may care about their current level, learning goal, preferred timing, mode of learning and other personal preferences.

Conversational AI creates an opportunity to capture this context naturally, before the learner starts navigating through hundreds of options.

Rakesh Kalra, Founder & CEO, UrbanPro, said:

“Search boxes force users to think in keywords, but that is not how people actually describe what they need. A learner may care about goals, level, timing, learning style and several other factors. Conversational AI gives us a way to understand that intent more naturally and make discovery more relevant. Tutor Finder is our first step towards rethinking how learners discover and connect with teachers.”

Preparing for AI-led Discovery

UrbanPro sees Tutor Finder as part of a broader shift in how consumers search, compare and make decisions online.

As more discovery journeys begin inside AI platforms, learning marketplaces will need to make their products and services accessible beyond traditional search experiences.

For UrbanPro, this means making its marketplace discoverable wherever learner intent begins — whether through search today or AI conversations tomorrow.

The integration also creates an additional discovery channel for tutors on UrbanPro, allowing them to be surfaced to learners whose requirements match their expertise and availability.

Keeping the Teacher at the Centre

While AI may change how learners discover teachers, UrbanPro believes the teacher remains at the centre of the learning experience.

AI can help learners articulate what they need, understand their requirements and navigate relevant options more efficiently. The final choice of teacher remains with the learner, and the quality of the learning experience ultimately depends on the teacher.

UrbanPro’s proposition remains:

Learn Anything.

From the right Teacher.

Tutor Finder extends that proposition into an AI-led discovery environment.

About UrbanPro

UrbanPro is a learning marketplace that connects learners with tutors, trainers and institutes across a wide range of learning categories.

The platform helps learners discover and connect with teachers based on their individual learning requirements, while helping tutors build their presence and reach relevant learners.

To learn more, visit https://www.urbanpro.com

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